Ray J Claims Kim Kardashian’s Story About Kanye West Retrieving THAT Sex Tape Footage Is A 'Lie'

Ray J isn’t liking the way his age-old sex tape storyline is being portrayed on the KarJenner fam’s new Hulu series!

A new episode of The Kardashians dropped on the streaming service Thursday, and in it, fans finally got to see the infamous aftermath of the moment when Kanye West supposedly met up with Ray J in El Lay to retrieve a hard drive with the old adult-themed footage on it.

…Or did he???

Related: Pete Davidson Gets A TV Show Based On His Own Life! So Does That Mean Kim Will…?!

On Thursday, Hollywood Unlocked shared a clip from the latest episode of the Hulu show. In it, Kim can be seeing crying while telling her family about Kanye’s quick trip supposedly to pick up the hard drive from Ray J. Miffed at his portrayal on the show, Ray J took to the comments section of the IG post and delivered a rebuttal! Frustrated at the streaming series’ allegedly untrue storyline, Ray J laid it all out there in so many words:

“All of this is a lie smh. Can’t let them do this anymore. So untrue.”

And he wasn’t done there!

Brandy Norwood‘s brother continued:

“This ain’t cool. I been staying off the raydar [sic] — just staying focused and being humble and thankful for all the blessings I’m receiving. How can I show growth and maturity if this kinda stuff keeps happening? I’m a father now and my job is to be a great parent and put them first. This is not the message I want to send out — smh.”

Wow!

The sex tape controversy revisited has been a major storyline in The Kardashians thus far, and it sounds like Ray J is all the way over it! What are the alleged lies, exactly? “All” of it?! He didn’t give specifics. But he’s not the first person who has come forward to publicly question the narrative around the infamous adult video that shot Kim to fame!

Related: Kim Is ‘Really Excited’ For Fans To See Her Pete Davidson Love Story Unfold On Hulu

Also, it’s interesting to see Ray J using the “I’m a father now” argument here. Shrewd readers will recall this is actually the second time that tactic has been taken to denounce Kim’s behavior just this week!

The SKIMS mogul’s first husband, music producer Damon Thomas, sat down for a long interview with Vlad TV a few days ago. During that chat, he levied a very similar criticism at Kim regarding her comments about supposedly being high on ecstasy at their 2000 wedding:

“I have children, my kid goes to the same school her kid goes to, so imagine him when he has to deal with that at school. … You don’t stay married to somebody, or be with somebody, for four, five years, and it’s just based off you getting high on ecstasy, that doesn’t make sense at all. I think that’s a very irresponsible thing to say, given our children go to the same school and things like that.”

Of course, Kim has made the same ecstasy claim regarding her sex tape with Ray J, too.

So it’s interesting to see Ray J and Thomas use the fatherhood line against Kim’s claims! Not that wanting to protect your children from old public dramas isn’t legit. It totally is! But the timing of both similarly-angled responses coming out like this just a few days apart?!

Hmm… Just wondering!! Reactions, Perezcious readers?? Share ’em down in the comments (below)!

[Image via VH1/YouTube/Sheri Determan/WENN]