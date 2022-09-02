Ray J Alleges Kris Jenner 'Tried To Ruin' His Family Over Sex Tape Scandal In Shocking Response To Kanye West's Instagram Drama!!

Ray J is calling out Kris Jenner!!

The 41-year-old rapper took to Instagram to speak about the reality TV momager in response to Kanye West‘s series of rants first posted to the social media app on Thursday. Of course, we’ve been reporting on Ye’s commentary about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and the couple’s four children.

The artist also took aim at Kris in part of his IG rant — and the 66-year-old KUWTK alum and her fam have seemingly already responded to his assertions. But amid Kanye’s prolific posting on Thursday evening, the Moesha alum (and Kimmy Kake’s one-time lover) took to the comments section of one post to call out Mrs. Jenner by name with his own beef, too.

As we’ve been covering, in one of Ye’s posts, the Hurricane performer shared a screenshot of a text message purportedly from Kim which begged him to stop calling out her mom. The alleged Kim text claimed Kris said:

“Tell him to please stop mentioning my name. I’m almost 67 years old and I don’t always feel great and this stresses me to no end.”

Ugh.

Not content to leave it alone, Ray J jumped into Ye’s comments and litigated his own beef with Corey Gamble‘s partner. In his reply, Brandy Norwood‘s brother claimed the business mogul “tried to ruin” his family and attempted to make “the black man look horrible” in her behind-the-scenes work. Ray J also referenced Steven Hirsch, the founder of adult film company Vivid, by name — a direct reference to the infamous sex tape that kicked off Kim’s career.

The rapper wrote:

“What about my mom [Sonja Norwood] Kris ? You telling people false stories about me, making the black man look horrible, for your gain, you introduced me to Steve HIRSH [sic], you masterminded everything 4 your family, and tried to ruin mine at the same time smh — you don’t think all mothers get stressed ? Or you special huh? — I know it’s old and I don’t care this makes me sick — but God had my back and still does.”

Here is a screenshot of that comment:

Uh-oh.

Of course, Ray J and Kim have a loooooong history of tangled involvement after originally dating from 2003 to 2006. Their sex tape situation has recently been re-litigated, too, after The Kardashians shot Hulu scenes alleging her sex tape partner still held more ootage. Ray J’s former manager balked at that allegation earlier this year, claiming Kim’s crew was lying about the alleged second sex tape.

The rapper himself has also recently denied the alleged story of how he and Ye met at LAX to talk and hand over sex tape footage. Obviously, Ray J has long taken issue with his portrayal and perception in the KarJenner world. So it makes sense he would piggyback off his ex’s estranged husband’s call-outs to levy his own claims. Right or wrong, Brandy’s bro has a long-standing ax to grind.

This whole thing is messy AF. We’re also down to watch drama play out, but jeez — there is a very nasty undercurrent here. What do y’all think, Perezcious readers?

