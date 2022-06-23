Ray Liotta's Fiancée Trapped In A 'Fragile' State A Month After His Death

It’s been one month since the tragic death of actor Ray Liotta, and his fiancée got candid on her Instagram about what she’s going through.

Jacy Nittolo was the actor’s former hairstylist. The two announced their engagement in a 2020 Instagram post which Ray captioned “Christmas wishes do come true.” They had started seeing each other earlier that same year, but unfortunately would never be able to wed.

The then 67-year-old, most known for his work in Goodfellas, died suddenly in the Dominican Republic while shooting his new movie Dangerous Waters. He was reportedly making a “career comeback”. According to his publicist, he passed away in his sleep for unknown reasons. An autopsy confirmed that there was nothing suspicious about his death and authorities say there was no foul play. It’s been reported that Jacy was the one who found her fiance and called 911 at 6 that morning. So very sad.

Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute To Her ‘Partner In Crime’ Ray Liotta After His Death

Shortly after the news broke, the 47-year-old broke her silence about her future husband’s passing in a touching Instagram post:

“My life these past couple of years have been nothing but truly magical. Ray and I share a deep love that I will cherish in my heart forever. We laughed daily and we were inseparable. The chemistry was wild in the best way. He was everything in the world to me and we couldn’t get enough of each other. The kind of real love that one dreams of. He was the most beautiful person inside and out that I’ve ever known…and even that is an understatement.”

Now, one month since the incident, Nittolo has gotten candid about her struggles with the loss of Liotta. In another Instagram post Thursday, which features a photo gallery of sweet images of the couple, she says:

“It’s hard to believe a month has gone by. There are no words to properly describe what one goes through with this type of unexpected loss. I miss him every second of every day.”

How heartbreaking…

The hairstylist went on to refer to how she and her “blended family” are “so fragile”:

“Each day my hint of some light is being with our children- Dax, Karsen, Chazz,Jade & Joey. Through such deep pain I find so much love and laughter. Our lives right now are so fragile yet we are each holding each other up. It’s as if we are one big blended family that was predestined beyond our wildest imaginations.”

We’re glad that this family has each other to support them through this devastating time. The couple didn’t share any children together, but each had children from a previous marriage. Ray had his daughter Karsen with his ex wife Michelle Grace. Jacy had her four children Dax, Chazz, Jade, and Joey with ex husband Joseph Nittolo.

Our hearts go out to Ray’s family and loved ones. May they find some peace amongst their grief.

See Jacy’s full Instagram post (below)

[Image via Instagram/Jacy Nittolo]