Reba McEntire SLAMS Rumors She Called Taylor Swift An ‘Entitled Brat’!

Reba McEntire loves Taylor Swift… Despite what you may read on the internet!

When it comes to her thoughts on Tay, the country star wants you to know you can’t “believe everything you see”! On Wednesday, Facebook page America Loves Liberty shared a post claiming that the 68-year-old was “disappointed” with Taylor during her Super Bowl performance for “making a mockery of the event.” The post read:

“Reba McIntire [sic] talks about how disappointed she was to look up at the big screen while performing The National Anthem, only to see Taylor Swift laughing and drinking and making a mockery of the event.”

The post couldn’t even spell her name right… First red flag! It then added the alleged quote:

“I let her have it afterward. She’s an entitled little brat.”

Tough words. But they definitely aren’t Reba’s!

On Saturday, The Voice judge took to Instagram to clarify that she has never said such a thing — and that she’s actually quite fond of the Karma singer! She wrote alongside a screenshot of the FB post:

“Please don’t believe everything you see on the Internet. I did not say this. Taylor is a wonderful artist, strong role model and has done so much good for so many people and the music industry.”

That sounds more on brand! We’re glad there’s no animosity between the two.

