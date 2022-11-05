Rebel Wilson Is Engaged To Ramona Agruma After Less Than A Year Of Dating!

It looks like those engagement rumors were true! Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma are getting married!

According to multiple reports on Friday, the couple is engaged after just seven months of dating. An insider for Us Weekly shared that the 42-year-old Pitch Perfect star is “wildly happy” about her engagement to the 38-year-old Lemon Ve Limon founder. Meanwhile, another source also revealed to Page Six that they could not stop talking about their exciting news while at a Halloween party hosted by the tequila brand Casamigos:

“They were making out in a corner and telling everyone how excited they are to be engaged.”

The outlet also noted Rebel and Ramona were wearing diamond rings on that finger during the event, and they supposedly took to the next step in their relationship “a couple of weeks ago.” As you may recall, the two actually sparked engagement rumors last month after Rebel showed up at the Academy Museum Gala on October 15 donning a massive diamond on her left ring finger. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Neither she nor Ramona addressed the speculation at the time, but the Senior Year actress did post a picture on Instagram that same day of them posing together for a picture at friend Alex Israel’s 40th birthday party, where she wore the same ring (above inset).

As for their love story? A year after her breakup with Jacob Busch, Rebel revealed back in May on the U Up? podcast that she was “happily in a relationship” again – without sharing the details of who she was with at the time. But a month later, the pair went public with their romance after being pressured by The Sydney Herald. The comedian took to Insta at the time to say:

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess #loveislove.”

Since then, the couple has been going strong. A source previously told Us that Rebel was “very happy” about her relationship with Romana, explaining:

“Rebel is very happy all around — in her new relationship, with her body, and her career. Even though she wasn’t completely ready to come out to the whole world [last month], she’s glad she did and that she was the one to share something so personal to her. [It’s] been a huge weight off of her shoulder that she doesn’t have to keep it a secret anymore. She’s relieved that she can share photos and these happy moments with her fans. Rebel loves how down-to-earth Ramona is and that they have a lot in common.”

Congratulations to Rebel and Ramona!!! Reactions to the engagement news, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

