Two Pageant Queens Fell In Love, Secretly Dated, & Are Now Married!!!

Congratulations are in order for Miss Puerto Rico Fabiola Valentin and Miss Argentina Mariana Varela!

The former beauty pageant winners surprised fans on Monday by not only revealing they had been secretly together, but also announcing that they had tied the knot on October 28! Fabiola and Mariana shared the news in a joint Instagram video showing glimpses into their relationship, including romantic beach dates and the proposal — which featured the words “Marry Me” written out in gold and silver balloons. The final shot in the clip featured the couple outside of a courthouse in San Juan, Puerto Rico, where they seemingly exchanged vows.

Alongside the beautiful video, the pair, both dressed in white, wrote in the caption:

“After deciding to keep our relationship private, we opened the doors to it on a special day. 28/10/22.”

AWWW!!!

The two first met when they competed against each other at the 2020 Miss Grand International pageant, where they both made it to the top 10. It is unclear when their romance started, but they had consistently posted pictures of each other on Instagram over the past year. Following the news of their marriage, Fabiola and Mariana received a ton of love on social media, including from the 2020 winner of Miss Grand International Abena Akuaba, who expressed in the comments section of their post:

“Omg congratulations MGI brought together a beautiful union”

Miss Grand International’s Instagram account also celebrated the news by writing in their own post:

“Congratulations to both of you. MGIO always support ‘LOVE’ without boundaries.”

Yes, love is love!

Fans also offered up their congrats to the happy couple on social media, writing:

“kind of obsessed with the fact that miss puerto rico and miss argentina just revealed that they got secretly married after meeting for the first time at the pageant” “miss argentina and miss puerto rico got married and im so f**king happy.” “I AM ABSOLUTELY OBSESSED WITH MISS ARGENTINA AND MISS PUERTO RICO THAT JUST ANNOUNCED NOW THEY’RE ACTUALLY MARRIED AFTER KEEPING THEIR RELATIONSHIP A SECRET FOR 2 YEARS??????” “Omgggg! Felicidadesssss!”

Mariana later thanked everyone “for all the love” the newlyweds have received over their nuptials, adding:

“We are very happy and blessed. I wish you that the love you are giving us is multiplied! Endless thanks.”

We couldn’t be happier for Mariana and Fabiola! Congrats again! Reactions to the wedding news, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

