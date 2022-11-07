'A Beautiful Miracle': Rebel Wilson Shares Surprise Pic Of NEWBORN DAUGHTER Via Surrogate!

Make room, mommas — Rebel Wilson is here to join the club!

That’s right, the Senior Year star announced Monday morning she officially welcomed a beautiful baby girl via surrogate last week in a precious Instagram upload of her tiny little one! She explained in her caption:

“Beyond proud to announce the birth of my first child, Royce Lillian, born this past week via surrogate. I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle!”

The Aussie native, who has been melting all our hearts since she debuted her relationship with Ramona Agruma back in June, seemed to subtly shout out her GF in the birth announcement:

“I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making…but particularly wanted to thank my gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care. Thank you for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!”

What a beautiful blessing. The 42-year-old then concluded her post:

“I am ready to give little Roycie all the love imaginable. I am learning quickly…much respect to all the Mums out there! Proud to be in your club.”

See the full post, including an ADORABLE first pic (below):

She then took to her IG story where she revealed a proud pic of herself in pink, alongside pink balloons, presumably from a baby shower. Ch-ch-check it out HERE while you can!

Ugh, we’re just over the moon for the Pitch Perfect star! She really seems to be happier than ever! This all comes in the wake of engagement rumors, which began swirling last month after Rebel sported a massive sparkling diamond on her left ring finger at the 2nd annual Academy Museum Gala back in October. She then doubled down, posting a shot of her and Ramona at a friend’s birthday party, where the ring continued to be on proud display. The engagement news seemed to confirmed by multiple outlets, but the Bridesmaids star took to IG Saturday afternoon to clarify:

“Thanks for the well-wishes, but we are NOT engaged.”

Huh, we guess she’s just focusing on one major life milestone at a time! However, we’re left wondering: will Ramona play a role as the baby’s other parent, or is this more of a solo journey for Rebel? Whatever the arrangement may be, we wish the absolute BEST to the new momma and a lifetime of health and happiness for her and her little one.

What are YOUR thoughts on the exciting news, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!!

