Rebel Wilson Reveals She Gained Back 30 LBS After Weight Loss Journey -- Blames It On 'Stress'!

Rebel Wilson is getting candid about her weight loss journey.

As we all know, the Pitch Perfect star embarked on an impressive “year of health” in 2020 during which she dropped over 80 pounds! So impressive. But now, four years later, she is opening up about some recent health struggles. On Monday, the 43-year-old shared snaps of herself relaxing in a hot tub, revealing she has gained back some of the weight — and how that has affected her mental health. She wrote on Instagram:

“Working really hard has meant that, coz of all the stress, I’ve gained 14kg’s (30 pounds)! It makes me feel bad about myself…it shouldn’t…but it does. I’m really proud of the work I’ve been doing on new movies and my memoir, it’s just been a LOT and I’ve lost focus on my healthy lifestyle. Anyone else going through the same thing?”

Oof.

So sorry to hear this weight gain has affected how she thinks of herself! Especially considering she’s not only been hustling at work — making two films and writing a memoir — but has also been adjusting to life as a mother, which is bound to make healthy living a challenge!

But we do have to say, she looks fantastic! Take a look:

Over the summer, the actress told DailyMail.com that since welcoming her 1-year-old daughter Royce (who was born via surrogate), she’s struggled to stay on track:

“I did gain weight once I had my baby, because although I didn’t give birth to her and I didn’t need to lose any baby weight, I had just gained weight from the lack of sleep and from the change in my lifestyle. For instance, now I can’t go to the gym as often as I used to. I’m just not working out as much, so that has slowed me down.”

Understandable! Parenting is SO HARD! Combine that with her grueling schedule and maybe you can imagine the stress load!

Last month, she reflected on the “hectic year” she had, telling her followers in another candid post to the ‘gram:

“After a hectic year: working 7 days a week writing a book REBEL RISING, filming an action movie in Savannah and now directing THE DEB in Australia, I was definitely in need of some R&R&R time! So thanks to @comolaucalaisland for having us! Thanks to all the lovely people of Fiji (whether I’m a tourism ambassador or not I will always promote your beautiful country) and thanks to 2023 for showing me that even with a baby, even with tons of stress and pressure, I am ‘pretty strong.’”

Aw! At least she was seeing the upside of the stress. Thankfully, she also has the love and support of her fiancée Ramona Agruma, and tons of fans have also sent her words of encouragement! In the comment section of the Senior Year star’s latest IG post, people had tons of kind things to say, writing:

“Losing weight is the easy bit… keeping it off is the the biggest battle” “You are great and you look even better. Don’t let the doubt in.” “Probably doesn’t help that you have the eyes of the world on you, and so much attention for body image and change. Considering everything you’ve done in the past year, there’s nothing should make you feel terrible about yourself!” “Not only that, but you’re also a Mum, wearing SO many hats! The juggle is real!! X x” “Gorgeous at any size. Be kind to yourself !” “it’s all about the journey rebel… Take a breath go back on the program you’re doing great”

So nice!

Weight loss journeys are called journeys for a reason! But hopefully all the sweet motivation from fans can cheer Rebel up and make her feel less alone in this process! She’s doing great, no matter what the scales says! (And again, we think she looks FLAWLESS!!!)

Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Rebel Wilson/Instagram]