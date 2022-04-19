Rebel Wilson Denies Using 'Magic Weight Loss Pills' -- Warns Followers To Not Get 'Scammed'!

There’s no special pill that can replace the “Year of Health.”

Rebel Wilson’s weight loss has been the subject of much discussion, but it took a year of hard work to change her habits, and subsequently a lot of effort to maintain those habits, to see such dramatic results. The actress has been pretty open about the process, so we don’t have to take anyone’s word but her own about how challenging (and rewarding) it was.

On the flip side, you should be very wary of any third parties claiming to be responsible for the Pitch Perfect star’s trim physique. On Monday, she reposted a headline from DailyMail.com claiming he used the Mayr Method in order to use weight. She captioned her post:

“This was NEVER my diet, please stop writing this stuff.”

The comedienne did actually get a lot of press surrounding the Mayr Method (a diet that focuses on eating slowly) back in 2020, especially after attending the luxury resort Vivamayr to “detox.” However, she had never confirmed that she was using any particular regimen in her wellness journey.

In a follow up, she wrote:

“Also have NEVER endorsed any diet pills or magic weight loss pills or crypto currency. If you see stuff like this online please report it as a scam — do not send it to me as a DM –report it on the social media site you see it on when you see it. If I’m endorsing something you’ll see it only as official posts on my official and verified social media.”

The 42-year-old concluded:

“Thanks everyone — it’s really annoying when people use my image unlawfully or in misleading ways. Do NOT want anyone to get scammed. Love you guys xoxo.”

If you’re actually interested in how Rebel lost weight, look no further than her own words. Earlier this year, she explained on the podcast ​​Life Uncut with Britt and Laura that her diet was more about reframing her relationship to food than losing weight.

“I didn’t have any serious disease or whatever. I was getting checked for diabetes and things like that. I didn’t have anything. But I knew secretly my emotional eating was unhealthy. … I knew that it’s not really a healthy way to be dealing with emotions, whether they’re happy or sad emotions. I knew deep down I can’t keep doing that. Like, I can’t. I have to have a healthy option for my life. But it was hard because I’m traveling all around the world having this amazing life, making a ton of money and having a great career.”

And at the end of 2020 (the actual “Year of Health”), she went into detail about her journey, the changes in her lifestyle, and the mindset behind it. She told fans:

“I am so glad that I did it. The goal was never to be skinny. It was never to fit into a certain dress size. I put in a goal weight in there because I needed some tangible thing. I’m really glad I did it because I think it was time … But at a certain point, I knew in my heart that I was engaging in some unhealthy behaviors, and that I needed to change those for the better. And so what I’m proud of myself is doing that, and having a lot more balance now in my life.”

There you go, folks – there’s no magic solution, just an honest commitment to being healthy. We appreciate that Rebel has always been open about it so people know to avoid those scams!

[Image via Rebel Wilson/Instagram]