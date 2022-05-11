Rebel Wilson CONFIRMS Relationship Status -- And Reveals She's Used The FBI To Background Check A Date!! What??

Rebel Wilson is off the market!

While on the U Up? podcast this week, the 42-year-old actress revealed she is “happily in a relationship” again. Without dropping the name of her new partner, Rebel shared that the couple connected through a close friend of hers after she went through a year of “saying yes to anyone” and going on some failed dating app dates. She explained:

“I met them at a friend’s setup. I was on and off on the Raya app, but this was a friend setup. He had known both of us for at least 5 years, and he thought we would hit it off – and then we did!”

Awww! The Pitch Perfect star then gushed over how “meeting someone from a trusted source” can “escalate” things between two people, adding:

“I can trust that they are who they say they are, which is something that you don’t really know on the apps.”

Related: Rebel Wilson Denies Using ‘Magical Weight Loss Pills’ — Warns Followers To Not Get ‘Scammed’!

Trust is certainly a big deal! But it turns out she also had a little extra help to figure out who these potential suitors were during her journey to find love again. Rebel admitted in the interview that she had gone to extreme lengths in the past to vet her dates at one point. How so? Well, she just hired the FBI to do her a solid and look up someone she met while on the app! The comedian said:

“The last person I went out with on the apps, I did get the FBI to check them out – and there was actually something in their past – an assault charge. I shouldn’t be outing the FBI, but they offered that if I ever needed a background check on someone, they would do it. It was the one time I have done this, but I just sensed that something wasn’t right.”

Holy s**t, the FBI?? Aren’t there sites you can use for that stuff instead? LOLz!

Still, we’re glad she trusted her instinct! And fortunately, she won’t have to endure the dating apps for the time being now that she has a mystery beau in her life!

As you may know, this new romance comes more than a year after Rebel called it quits with her ex-boyfriend Jacob Busch. Sources previously spilled to E! News that there was no major drama that caused the breakup. In fact, an insider noted that their relationship had just “fizzled out” at the end of the day:

“There wasn’t one incident that really happened to end things, the relationship just ran it’s [sic] course and fizzled out. They had a great time together and remain good friends.”

However, the source also noted that long-distance and the pandemic did not help them whatsoever:

“They spent the holidays apart and it was getting a little hard to make it work since Rebel lives in LA and he lives in Palm Beach.”

Wishing Rebel the best with her new romance! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]