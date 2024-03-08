Red Bull SUSPENDS Geri Halliwell’s Husband’s Accuser After His NSFW Texts Leaked!

What?! The accuser of Geri Halliwell’s husband has been suspended!

As we previously reported, an investigation was launched against Christian Horner after he was accused of inappropriate and “coercive behavior” toward a female staff member. He allegedly sent “sexually suggestive” text messages to the employee. Then, last week, the 58-year-old former race driver was cleared of any misconduct.

But his victory came to an end less than 24 hours later! Those texts were leaked shortly afterward in an email sent to 149 people, including F1 executives and journalists. And they proved to be very disgusting and NSFW! Geri reportedly was “humiliated” and had “the meltdown to end all meltdowns over the leaks.” Despite the scandal, the Spice Girls member continued to stick by Christian’s side. Now, days after the leak, Red Bull Racing has taken some action amid the fallout!

Related: Queer Eye Makeover Recipients Defend Jonathan Van Ness From ‘Monster’ Allegations!

According to Page Six on Thursday, this week, Red Bull allegedly suspended the woman involved — and not Christian, despite the accusations of inappropriate behavior. Seriously?! Her job has been paused with full pay, so at least she will get something during this time. But jeez. A spokesperson for the Formula 1 team denied questions about the situation, calling it an “internal matter.” However, insiders told the Times of London that the suspension has to do with the findings from the investigation. Hmm. What discovery did they make?!

At this time, no further details were given about the decision. The female employee can appeal the verdict, FWIW. So, we will have to see if she plans to fight this action. This seems to be a strange move, though. Ya know?!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]