Reese Witherspoon Shows Off Her Gorgeous Family In Heartwarming Holiday Pics! LOOK!

The apple doesn’t apples don’t fall far from the tree Reese!

Reese Witherspoon took to Instagram on Christmas to post a great set of shots showcasing her AH-Mazing family! And we are SO here to see how her wonderful children are growing up!!

On Sunday, the Legally Blonde legend published a new post meant for her 29 million IG followers. In it, she showed off a pair of pics of her three children — Ava Phillippe, 23, Deacon Phillippe, 19, and Tennessee Toth, 10. In the first snap, the trio is sitting together around a big chair in front of their family Christmas stockings. And in the second shot, Reese herself and husband Jim Toth join the family photo for a sweet moment.

She shared a heartwarming message, too, writing:

“Wishing all of YOU a very Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from our family to yours!”

As you can see (below), those three adorable kiddos are the spittin’ image of their world-famous momma:

Love that!!

Everybody looks so prim and proper! With great smiles! And we especially love the festive and stylish bows that are used to tie off Ava’s pigtails!

Of course, Reese has a blended family. She shares Ava and Deacon with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe, and Tennessee is her son with husband Jim. But clearly co-parenting is working just fine! And the blended family came together in an amazing way for the happy holiday!

