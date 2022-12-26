Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Still Feuding As They Stay Separate For Holiday Season -- Details Here

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are not seeing eye to eye. And it sounds like this sustained feud is going to go on a LOT longer judging by their very, very separate holiday plans!

As Perezcious readers will recall, Teresa has been beefing for months with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife, Melissa. The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars have been battling it out with shady public comments following a contentious appearance on the reality TV series’ recent Bravo-hosted reunion show. And it’s been downhill ever since…

Related: Is Melissa Gorga Leaving ‘RHONJ’ After Teresa Giudice Wedding Drama?!

According to TMZ, sources with “direct knowledge” of the RHONJ co-stars’ Christmas activity indicate Teresa did not spend Christmas with her brother and sister-in-law. Plus, they aren’t going to do New Year’s together in any capacity, either. Because according to that insider, the co-stars STILL hasn’t spoken since a sordid spat this past summer!

Yikes!!

Of course, this has all been in action for a while now. The bad blood first really kicked into high-gear following that aforementioned RHONJ reunion show. Then, in August, the drama hit a fever pitch after Teresa shaded Melissa amid bridesmaid handouts for her wedding to Luis Ruelas. That was made even worse when Melissa and Joe straight-up ditched the event!

Then, it all became increasingly awkward in October at BravoCon. As fans flocked to the convention, Teresa and Melissa straight-up refused to interact with one another even though they were in the same room. That was obviously super awkward at the time! But clearly, it was a sign of things to come judging by this new report about the holiday season.

Related: Melissa Doesn’t ‘Feel Guilty’ About Scrapping Friendship With Teresa! Yikes!

As it turns out, the Gorgas long ago planned a holiday vacation with friends. It sounds like they are leaving the cold weather of New Jersey for a warmer spot. Fun in the sun is just what the doctor ordered amid this nasty feud! As for Teresa, she and Luis are spending some quality time at home with her four daughters Gia, Audriana, Gabriella, and Milania.

As you can see (below), the 50-year-old reality TV star took to Instagram on Christmas Day to reveal some photos of her gorgeous family getting together for the cozy holiday:

Awww!

Melissa dropped her own family photo on the same day, too:

Interestingly, the insider offered up another key detail about the holiday sitch, as well.

As it turns out, Teresa’s ex-husband Joe Giudice isn’t around to see the kids this Christmas! TMZ reports that he stayed back in Italy, where he lives now after being deported from the US, and he didn’t receive any holiday visit from the kids. That stinks!

Still, what do U make of all this feud talk, Perezcious readers??

Sound OFF about everything with your take on Teresa and Melissa down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Watch What Happens Live/YouTube/YouTube]