Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Get Dating Advice From... Shaq?!

Shaquille O’Neal is sending some tips toward the world’s it couple!

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have taken the world by storm with their whirlwind romance. It all started with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end hitting up the musician with a handmade friendship bracelet featuring his phone number, and since it’s evolved into a true love story!

No doubt things have been moving super fast — and very much in the public eye. The pair have been spotted together on multiple occasions, not even counting the games she attended at Arrowhead Stadium back in KC, and The Eras Tour show Trav hit up in Argentina recently. Everyone has something to say about the couple — and not just the celeb blogosphere! We’re talking the sports world, too! Enter… SHAQ!

While speaking to People on Tuesday, the NBA icon gave T-Swizzle and her tight end some advice about their romance, saying simply:

“Keep it out of the public eye.”

Ooh! We wonder if Shaq kept some of his romances out of the spotlight in his heyday… secret ones we never found out about… Despite warning them to keep their publicized relationship private, however, he’s definitely on their side! He added:

“They look good together. I wish them nothing but the best, and I hope they’re happy.”

Too sweet!

Taylor and Travis being so public and moving very fast has been a topic of conversation between fans and their inner circle alike. It seems like everyone is truly happy for them, but there are some concerns about how they’re moving forward. Hmm.

What do U think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF (below).

