Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Are SOULMATES Already?!

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead don’t just have a love connection, y’all — they have a SOUL connection!

Related: Ant FINALLY Addresses Renée Romance

A source told Us Weekly that the Chicago actress and the Wheelers and Dealers alum’s romance is “headed in a positive direction,” adding:

“They each feel like they’ve finally met their soulmate.”

Whoa… “soulmate”?!

That’s a big statement — especially considering they only started dating in June, shortly after news broke that Ant’s divorce from ex-wife Christina Haack was finalized — but when you know, you know, we guess!

What do you think about this soulmate stuff, Perezcious readers?

[Image via WENN]