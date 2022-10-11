Singer Rex Orange County Charged With SIX Counts Of Sexual Assault!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Singer Rex Orange County has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman six times!

According to The Sun on Monday, the 24-year-old allegedly assaulted the unnamed woman several times on separate occasions in London. He has been accused of assaulting her twice in the West End on June 1 and four additional times the next day, once in a taxi and three times at his home in Notting Hill. The woman’s age is being kept private, save the fact she is reportedly over 16 years old. We assume that information is being given out for legal reasons, but boy does it make everything sound more wrong…

Related: Lawyer Insists Prince Andrew’s Legal Woes ‘Aren’t Over Yet’

The English musician appeared at the Southwark Crown Court in London on Monday to deny the allegations. After pleading not guilty to all six charges, he was released from police custody on unconditional bail — often given to people the court does not believe are a flight risk or danger to society. A provisional trial date was set for January 3, 2023.

In light of these shocking allegations, Rex Orange County, born Alexander O’Connor, shared via a representative who spoke with Variety following his court appearance:

“Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court. He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

The songwriter has yet to address the allegations publicly himself, and it doesn’t sound like he will anytime soon.

Related: Great British Bake Off’s ‘Mexico Week’ Ignites Social Media Frenzy

Innerestingly, in July, the performer announced he was canceling his tour dates in Australia, New Zealand, and Europe because of “unforeseen personal circumstances” that meant he was “having to spend some time at home this year” and would “not be able to continue with touring as planned.” He added:

“This is the last thing I want to do. I love touring and I am so sorry to be letting anyone down. I look forward to getting back to it as soon as I can.”

Guess we have a better idea of those circumstances now.

Hmm.

This post came just one month after the alleged assault took place. Yeesh, not the best look, all things considered.

The pop star rose to fame in 2017 with hits Best Friend and Loving Is Easy. The same year, he was featured on two tracks as part of Tyler, the Creator’s Grammy-nominated album Flower Boy. His latest album, Who Cares?, came out in March. He attended the prestigious BRIT School, which includes Adele, Amy Winehouse, Leona Lewis, and Tom Holland as alumni. We’ll have to wait and see how this legal matter plays out for the singer. Thoughts?

[Image via Avalon/WENN]