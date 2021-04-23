Capitol Rioter Arrested After Bragging About It On Dating App Bumble!

This dating app story takes “getting cuffed” a bit too literally.

On Thursday, the FBI arrested New York resident Robert Chapman in connection with the Capitol Hill riot on January 6 in Washington D.C.! He was charged with trespassing at the US Capitol and disrupting official government operations by allegedly participating in the deadly riot.

If you’ve been keeping up with law enforcement’s (surprisingly slow) round-up of the would-be terrorists, you probably know that a lot of them told on themselves pretty quickly via social media. We mean, some of them were live-streaming the whole event, for crying out loud. This one is a special case, because Robert was bagged after bragging about his participation on Bumble.

According to the Washington Post, Robert messaged a woman on the app:

“I did storm the capitol. I made it all the way into Statuary Hall.”

According to court documents, she responded:

“We are not a match.”

LOLz. That’s one way to put it. Robert replied:

“I suppose not.”

Unfortunately for him, un-matching isn’t the only thing this unidentified dating app hero did. She also contacted police and shared screenshots of their messages, in which he “also bragged about talking to national reporters about joining the mob,” per the Post. The tip triggered an investigation which led to his eventual arrest. Call it a MAJOR Bumble fumble!

The Washington Post also reported the FBI discovered that the man was tagged in a Facebook post which featured a photo of him at the riot. The post read:

“My Dear friend and Brostar Robert made it in the Capitol building at the protest yesterday ….Woo Hooooooooo!!!!”

When others commented that the images were “disgusting,” a user named “Robert Erick” (guess who) responded:

“these are your peers? colleagues? they are a bunch of little bitch trolls. keyboard warriors who don’t do a f**king thing.”

The “Robert Erick” account featured a selfie from the riot as the profile picture, as well as a status update:

“I’M F**KING INSIDE THE CRAPITOL!!!”

The insurrectionists are certainly not known for their subtlety.

With the Bumble bragging, mid-riot selfies, and body camera footage from D.C. police, it wasn’t all that hard to pin Robert to the crime. WNBC reported that he appeared in federal court via teleconference on Thursday before being released on his own recognizance, according to a spokesperson for the US Attorney in the Southern District of New York.

Still not totally sure why the people involved in a potential coup get released without even having to pay bail, but oh well. We’ll have to comfort ourselves with the fact that these guys are so incredibly dense that they keep plastering their crimes all over the Internet. Doesn’t seem like it’s helping Robert’s dating prospects much!

[Image via FBI & Bumble]