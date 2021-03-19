Ex-RHONY Star Tinsley Mortimer 'Absolutely Blindsided' After Fiancé Scott Kluth Calls Off Engagement

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Tinsley Mortimer and her fiancé Scott Kluth have called off their engagement, according to media reports.

In fact, Kluth claims he and the former reality TV headliner actually ended it several months ago — after more than a year of having been engaged to be married. But sources are already calling his supposed breakup timeline into question…

In a statement to People on Thursday afternoon, the 40-year-old CouponCabin CEO revealed that it was all over for him and Mortimer. Kluth said (below):

“After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months. This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future. While I understand this news will be of interest to many, I ask for privacy and understanding during this time as I continue to work on recovering emotionally from the end of our relationship.”

Wow.

And that’s not even the half of it, as we’re finding out now. In reaction to the statement — and more so the breakup several months ago — Mortimer was apparently “blindsided” over the split. She didn’t expect it to happen, suggesting Kluth was entirely the driving force behind it, and now has been left to pick up the pieces on her own.

A source spoke to the outlet about the shocking and unexpected breakup, saying:

“This was not mutual. She was blindsided. She’s on the floor heartbroken and devastated. She left everything for him because she didn’t think he’d ever call off the engagement. She trusted him that this time was going to be different.”

Ugh! You can just feel the pain through that quote…

And other outlets are getting in the game, too. ET also quoted a source who this time confirmed Mortimer wasn’t just blindsided, but “absolutely blindsided.”

That insider had more to say about Kluth’s issues and Mortimer’s shock, too:

“It’s so weird he would run to the press when he ‘hates the press.’ It seems like he’s trying to control the narrative and create a timeline that’s just not true. He’s humiliating her. She did not know this was over. She obviously does not want this. She left her life for him.”

Jeez…

Even more interestingly, this ET source claims that Kluth’s statement to People about ending the engagement “months ago” is NOT true! According to the second insider, the business exec actually called things off last week after “falling into old patterns” regarding commitment issues and cold feet. Dude!!!

FWIW, the couple has spent the last two months apart, anyways, due to personal and business travel reasons. In fact, per that ET source, the breakup occurred after Mortimer had just returned to their shared home in Chicago this week after having been down in Florida visiting her mother for a while.

Still, it sounds like this thing has been hell on the RHONY alum. And to think it all started five years ago, when Mortimer’s cast mate Carole Radziwill hooked ’em up on a blind date! What a way to end it, though… Oof…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound off with your take on this abrupt and apparently very emotional split down in the comments (below)…

