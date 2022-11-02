RHOSLC Newbie Angie Harrington's Husband Admits To Creating Fake Instagram Account To TROLL Co-Star Lisa Barlow Amid Feud!

One Real Housewives‘ husband couldn’t resist chiming into the drama — just not in any way we’d expect a grown adult to!

In a sneak peek at Wednesday’s episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City shared with Page Six, Angie Harrington’s husband Chris (both featured on the left in the pic above) revealed he created a fake Instagram account to TROLL their co-star Lisa Barlow (right, above inset)! WTF?!

While out to dinner with housewife Meredith Marks and her hubs Seth, the couples discussed the ongoing drama between Angie and Lisa. They used to be pals when Angie joined the series as a “friend” in Season 2 — but things hit a bump in the road when the latter was accused of sabotaging Angie’s LGBTQ+ charity event. Lisa has vehemently denied the allegations, but it ruined their years-long friendship. A classic she-said, she-said.

Related: Lisa Rinna’s Twitter Is GONE! What Could It Mean?!

Now on Season 3, Angie, who has officially made it as cast, has been feuding with her ex-friend after Whitney Rose alleged it was the newbie spreading rumors about how Lisa was performing “sexual favors” in exchange for Utah Jazz basketball tickets, a business loan, and prominent placement for her brand Vida Tequila. Pretty nasty allegations… and ones viewers will likely remember from the first episode when a scorned Meredith shared as much while speaking to Seth.

Angie has denied the claims, and she had more to say on why she thinks her name was dragged into the drama in the first place. In the exclusive clip, she began by reflecting on an attempt to smooth things over with Lisa during a group ski excursion, saying:

“I think the only damper was with Lisa. She wants nothing to do with me.”

The fashion blogger continued to vent:

“I am very willing to see what she says about all the ‘lies’ I’ve said. But I’ve never said she’s done sexual favors for a loan or Jazz tickets. I’m frustrated I got dragged into this.”

While she never suggested the reality star would have performed sexual favors, she did admit to gossiping about her rival. On why Whitney insisted she took part in the rumors, she mused:

“I think we interpret things a little bit differently. And maybe there was a comment of like, ‘Oh, that person invested in Vida.’ But there was never ‘for sexual favors.’ Like, I wouldn’t say that.”

In a confessional, she opened up about why she felt so comfortable sharing her side of the story with Meredith, acknowledging:

“Sometimes when you go through emotional things or a friendship breakup, you kind of have common ground and it kind of draws you closer. Meredith and I are a little trauma-bonded. I think we’ve both been on the receiving end of Lisa Barlow’s wrath.”

For those not familiar, Meredith’s issue with Lisa comes after the star forgot she had a hot mic while hidden in a bathroom, making all sorts of damaging claims about how Meredith “f**ked half of New York,” among other accusations. The apologies were profuse in the aftermath, but that’s done nothing to mend this break.

It’s not just the women who have apparently been hurt by Barlow, though!

Related: Diana Jenkins Found The Alleged Cyberbully Who Went After Garcelle Beauvais’ Son!

Chris went on to say Lisa’s husband John has also been standoffish to him — supposedly without reason — at least to him! He told the table:

“The last time we’ve seen John was at the Jazz game. When I walk up, he’s just sitting there and he goes, ‘Get the f**k away from me.’ And I’m like, ‘John, are you serious?’ And he goes, ‘Yeah.’ I don’t know what happened.”

Meredith called the behavior “shocking,” with Seth adding:

“That’s so out of character. I’m at a loss for words.”

Seth and John had been VERY close and VERY neutral before their wives also had a falling out, ending their decade-long friendship last year. Interestingly, Angie then piped up — claiming there was a very justifiable reason John was pissed at Chris! Reminding her hubby of “what happened on Instagram,” she told the table:

“Chris got really frustrated because he felt like I was being attacked in the media.”

Chris agreed, suggesting he believed Lisa was leaking stories to the media about Angie, adding:

“A lot of it felt like it was coming from Lisa.”

While Angie says only Lisa would have known the information the press was getting a hold of, in last week’s episode, Lisa denied the accusations. But that wasn’t enough for the Harringtons — and the upset hubby decided to do something about it! Chris then admitted:

“In a very immature moment, as a 52-year-old man — please judge me later — but I created a fake account.”

How gross! “Immature” seems like an understatement to us after hearing him confess to making a troll account. While the clip stops there, fans can only imagine what Chris might have done on social media under the pretense of being someone else. Did he stop short of cyberbullying or how far did he have to go for John to tell him to “f**k” off?

He sure didn’t seem too embarrassed about his actions though, as he revealed the news with a smug smile! Ch-ch-check it out HERE! This just goes to show the drama between the couples is getting out of hand. Reactions?! Will U be tuning into the episode tonight to find out more?? Will Lisa ever be forgiven/vindicated? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Angie Harrington/Lisa Barlow/Instagram]