Whoa! RHOBH Star Diana Jenkins Found The Alleged Cyberbully Who Went After Garcelle Beauvais' Son!

Diana Jenkins has gone down into the deepest digital depths to find out who bullied Garcelle Beauvais‘ son online.

As Perezcious readers will recall, back in August, 15-year-old Jax was the target of a shocking amount of hate from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills viewers following one of the show’s episodes on Bravo. At the time, Jax, whom Garcelle shares with ex-husband Michael Nilon, shared racist and violent Instagram messages from RHOBH fans who defended Diana against Garcelle amid an ongoing on-air feud.

Almost immediately, Jenkins pushed back against the unwanted defense by the overly-aggressive and bullying social media users. She even announced that she would be serving a subpoena to Meta, IG’s parent company, to obtain the records of the people involved in bullying Jax in such a threatening way. And now, the world knows what happened.

According to Page Six, the 49-year-old reality TV star has identified “a person who may be responsible for cyberbullying” the teen. A source noted that Meta’s subpoena indicates one of the most prominent bullies of the teenager appears to have been a northern California resident whose IP address and phone number are linked to the IG account @queenofthetea_.

As of Wednesday morning, it appears that account no longer exists. Still, Diana’s legal team is confident they have found the identity of a person behind the cyber bullying and an alleged bot attack on the site. An insider explained:

“Diana is committed to seeing this through and unmasking whoever is responsible and all parties who were involved. She also wants to make sure that she shares with the public all the progress that is being made in this case, every step of the way.”

As we reported back in August, @queenofthetea_ was one of the accounts Jax specifically called out in his initial IG Stories post about being cyber bullied. The twin shared a very shocking message from that account at the time, which read:

“You’d have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy. Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you’ll deal with us.”

Jeez. That message still disgusts us nearly three months later. As it should. It’s AWFUL!

Now, Jenkins’ attorneys are said to be pushing for further subpoenas of Meta. The hope, apparently, is for more evidence potentially linking the person behind that account to a wider bot-orchestrated attack on Jax. Jenkins’ concern, aside from the young teenager’s well-being, is that she doesn’t want to be associated with or defended by this person. Which is understandable.

The source added Jenkins and her lawyers “have the full name, address and phone number of the individual” associated with that account. However, they have chosen not to release it publicly yet. Obviously, whoever was running the account has already altered their behavior by appearing to deactivate — though it may be too little, too late. The new RHOBH cast member is clearly making a statement such hate will NOT be tolerated.

It’ll be interesting to see whether more subpoenas uncover any further bot activity or deeper bullying tactics. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

