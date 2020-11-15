Cops Arrest Man They Say Violently Attacked Actor Rick Moranis In NYC!

At least this identification and search part is apparently done, if only so justice will hopefully be served in this terrible, violent case…

The man who allegedly violently attacked Honey, I Shrunk The Kids star Rick Moranis was arrested on Saturday afternoon in New York City, according to a release from law enforcement officials later in the evening after the arrest was made.

The man has been identified as Marquis Ventura, a 35-year-old New Yorker. He was arrested by transit officers at about 3:30 p.m. local time in the city. The cops apparently recognized Ventura’s face from wanted pictures and video that had been released to the public after the bizarre and violent October 1 attack in the Central Park West area.

Ventura was apparently arrested without incident. He was eventually charged with second-degree assault, and was last waiting arraignment in NYC court to move his process along there.

As you’ll recall from our earlier reporting on the attack itself, Moranis was out walking south on Central Park West near West 70th Street at around 7:30 a.m. when a man dressed in a black ‘I Love New York’ hoodie with a backpack slung over his shoulder violently — and apparently randomly — attacked him. Moranis was punched in the head with a closed fist by the assailant, having not suspected a thing considering the apparent random nature of the situation.

Immediately, the actor went to a nearby hospital to be treated for pain, and then moved on to the police at the 20th Precinct station house on the Upper West Side to report the crime itself. Quickly from there, the NYPD released video clips and screenshots showing the suspect’s face immediately after the attack, asking the public for help in identifying the man, who allegedly has now turned out to be Ventura.

Notoriously low-profile and shying away from celebrity in his work, Moranis apparently told police he just wanted the whole thing to be over as it ran its course through the courts. We’ll keep you apprised of any significant updates involving Ventura’s court case and all that from here. For now, well, at least the cops apparently have caught the perpetrator, if only so that he may not allegedly randomly sucker punch anybody else walking along the street in the city.

