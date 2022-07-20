Former Britney Spears Employee Lawyers Up Ahead Of Court Battle Over Spying!

A woman who has been accused of helping Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears spy during her conservatorship has lawyered up ahead of a court battle!

According to court documents obtained by Page Six on Wednesday, Robin Greenhill, who used to work for Tri Star Sports & Entertainment Group as the services director and one of the pop star’s former business managers), “very recently” retained David C. Scheper and Katherine Farkas of Los Angeles law firm Winston & Strawn as her “personal counsel.” Scheper is a big-shot attorney who has worked for huge names before — including the Church of Scientology.

But here’s the thing… not only is Robin getting stronger legal counsel to back her up in court, but her team is now asking for the upcoming court hearing — set for next week — to be delayed another couple of weeks! In the court filing, David confirmed that he “spoke by telephone” with the performer’s lawyer, Matthew Rosengart, on Monday. During the phone call, he asked to postpone the court hearing scheduled for July 27 to August 11 so that he and Katherine had time “to get up to speed” on the case.

Related: Britney Spears Belts A Cappella Version Of Baby One More Time

Matthew was having none of that! According to Scheper, Rosengart emailed him on Tuesday “opposing” the request to push back the hearing — which is why the court is now being asked to make the final decision. The employee’s attorney argued:

“The extension of time is sought in good faith and not for the purpose of needless delay.”

But with so many of Rosengart’s requests getting ignored by other parties in the case, no wonder he’s suspicious now!

He also disagrees with the need for more time since Robin already had legal counsel from the firm Magee & Adler. Just because she “wants additional counsel to represent her” doesn’t mean the proceeding should be delayed, in his opinion. An official decision has yet to be made on the request.

In the upcoming hearing, Judge Brenda Penny is expected to decide whether or not Rosengart can depose Tri Star’s former employee and her boss, Tri Star founder Lou Taylor, about their involvement in the Baby One More Time singer’s conservatorship. Penny will also declare whether the company needs to hand over any relevant documents.

Related: Law & Order Becomes REAL Crime Scene When Crew Member Is Shot Dead

This legal battle comes after the Crossroad alum’s team claimed in court documents, obtained by Page Six, that Tri Star earned “$18-plus million from the conservatorship it helped create” while providing business management services after they were hired by Jamie in 2008. Last September, the New York Times documentary Controlling Britney Spears alleged that the 70-year-old father had worked with the company to spy on his 40-year-old daughter, such as monitoring her cell phone and bugging her bedroom. Jamie, Lou, and Robin have all denied any wrongdoing, but last week, Judge Penny ordered Jamie to sit for a deposition before August 12 and to turn over any conservatorship-related documents in his possession. So, it seems even the court is suspicious about what went down in the arrangement.

The lawyered-up employee, for her part, already swore last November that Tri Star “had no role” at the beginning of Britney’s conservatorship, though emails showing Taylor’s early interest and involvement in the conservatorship suggest otherwise. The company stopped working for Britney in November 2020, months before she publicly described her conservatorship as “abusive.” Needless to say, there are a lot of Britney fans eager to hear what they have to say about the allegations against them, so delaying the hearing would be a frustrating blow for the vocalist, her team, and her fans. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via FayesVision/WENN & Tri Star/LinkedIn]