Selling Sunset's Christine Quinn Denies Rumor She 'Faked' COVID To Skip Reunion -- But Are You Buying This Response?!

Christine Quinn is finally addressing rumors she pretended to have COVID-19 just so she wouldn’t have to attend the series’ first reunion!

The Selling Sunset star was put in the hot seat during Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night when Andy Cohen finally asked her point-blank about her coronavirus controversy. If you didn’t know, the real estate agent skipped out on the show’s season five reunion that aired on May 6 because she tested positive for COVID — but many of her co-stars believed that was just an excuse not to show up! Fans were also confused after seeing her in public two days later filming with Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga. So obviously Andy had to get to the bottom of this!

When the host brought up the fact that people believe she “faked” her sickness, Christine insisted:

“I absolutely did have COVID.”

OK, so why the heck was she out filming something else days later?! The CDC currently recommends five days of quarantine after a positive test, FYI. She explained:

“I had a campaign that I was supposed to shoot, actually with Lisa Rinna, and what happened is Lisa had scheduling conflicts, and this was booked three months prior.”

Still skeptical, Andy asked if she decided to film with COVID — and here’s where things got very unconvincing. She explained:

“No. I tested positive the night before and the morning of, so I was able to go to set and do it outside.”

The How To Be A Boss Bitch author quickly clarified:

“Positive to go, as in negative.”

Well, that’s cleared things right up, huh?! LOLz!

As mentioned, several co-stars (as well as plenty of fans) called out Christine’s supposed lies after the reunion was taped in late April. Chrishell Stause responded to the story of her co-star filming with Melissa; she posted a meme of Maury Povich saying:

“The lie detector test determined that was a lie.”

Ha!

Mary Fitzgerald also told TMZ that she didn’t believe Christine “because we all tested on Tuesday and again on Friday” before the Sunday taping. Hmm…

Also, despite her absence at the reunion seeming like a big deal because of how much drama there was to discuss involving her, she claims the special was not even a part of her contract! While it remains unclear what her future with the show is (now that she’s no longer working with The Oppenheim Group), should the series get renewed for another season, she doesn’t think skipping out on the episode will matter in the long run. She said on the late-night show:

“I don’t know where I’m at with the show right now, but I’m just focusing on my new business. I’m open. I love television.”

After hearing the shocking allegations she made against the show’s creator earlier this week, it’s hard to fathom why she’d want to go back. But we know the exposure is good for her brand. Hear her debunk the rumors and spill the tea on even more Selling Sunset drama (below).

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Christine?

