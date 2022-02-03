Drake Apparently Unfollowed Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Following Pregnancy News! Ouch!

Drake said “take care” all right!

The Canadian superstar apparently just unfollowed both Rihanna and A$AP Rocky here in the days after they revealed Rih’s pregnancy.

In the aftermath of Rihanna’s heartwarming and wonderful announcement, fans immediately began to wonder whether she was low-key giving hints about the possible sex of the coming baby, too! But things weren’t completely smooth across the landscape on this one. For one person, at least (yes, we’re talking about Drizzy, LOLz), it appears that RiRi’s news was less than ideal!

That makes some sense, perhaps, as the God’s Plan performer was previously romantically linked to the Fenty Beauty founder for a time several years ago. They even got matching shark tattoos at one point! Though it appears that Rihanna has long since covered hers up with something new…

According to reports that moved through Twitter this week, Drake allegedly unfollowed both Rihanna and Rocky. As of Wednesday morning, Yahoo! reports that he actually re-followed Rocky, who also follows him back. Rihanna doesn’t follow Drake on IG, and hasn’t followed him for a while.

Womp, womp. But still, hitting the unfollow button after a precious pregnancy reveal?! Tell us you’re still salty without telling us you’re still salty…

Just saying!!!

If there’s anybody who’s not salty about all this though, it’s, well, Rihanna and Rocky!

As we previously reported, a source opened up about the close-knit connection the couple has forged in advance of their pregnancy reveal this week:

“Having a baby is something she was never focused on, but being with Rocky opened her up to the idea. She couldn’t be happier and is so excited to be a mom. She’s loving all the changes to her body during pregnancy and has always celebrated pregnant women in her runway shows for Fenty.”

And the source continued:

“Everything Rihanna does, she does it her own way on her own time table, and having a baby is no different. They’re just like any other pair of parents-to-be. Yes, they happen to be famous but they’re just the cutest, giddiest young couple that’s expecting kids.”

Love it!

Sounds like things are going so well for this happy couple!

We’re happy for Rihanna. We also understand if Drake realized he can’t be being reminded of what he had, but you know, there’s also the MUTE button!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Sound off with your take on the unfortunate unfollowing down in the comments (below)!!!

