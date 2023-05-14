Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Celebrate Their Son RZA’s First Birthday With New Family Photos!

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky are celebrating a huge milestone!

The 35-year-old singer and the 34-year-old rapper’s son RZA Athelston Mayer turned a year old on Saturday. In order to mark the special occasion, the couple shared some never-before-seen moments of their family! A$AP took to Instagram over the weekend to wish their baby boy a happy birthday and dropped several pictures of the trio — including one that featured RZA smiling at the camera while Rihanna gives her beau a kiss on the cheek.

Another snapshot shows A$AP and RZA looking at the camera while the makeup mogul looks lovingly at their little one. Others showed the soon-to-be family of four posing for a mirror selfie, as well as several adorable shots of A$AP and RZA having some father-son quality time. The Fashion Killa artist also confirmed (obviously lolz) that their son’s first name is RZA, which is a tribute to the iconic Wu-Tang Clan member. FYI, his middle name also honors A$AP — whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers. He wrote in the caption of the IG post:

“‘WU TANG IZ 4 DA CHUREN’ HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY TO MY 1st BORN. RZA.”

You can ch-ch-check out the post (below:

So sweet!!!

It’s crazy to think it’s already been a year since RZA was born! Time flies, huh!? Reactions to the sweet new pictures of the happy family, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

