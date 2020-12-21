Riley Keough Commemorates 'Painful' First Christmas Without 'Best Friend And Baby Brother' Benjamin

With 2020 coming to an end, too many people across the world will be reflecting on all that was lost this year.

For the friends and family of Benjamin Keough, that means continuing to come to terms with his death by suicide. The 27-year-old musician passed away in July, and his sister Riley Keough, who has called Benjamin her “twin flame,” has paid tribute to him in the months since his loss.

As the holiday season kicks into high gear, the actress acknowledged spending this special time without her brother on social media. On Saturday, she posted a picture of themselves on Instagram, captioning the shot:

“Its going to be my first Christmas without my best friend and baby brother. Words can’t describe how painful it is. I’m thinking of everyone whose lost someone they love and everyone else whose first Holiday it is with grief and without the person they love. And I’m also thinking of all of the beautiful people who can’t be here with us in physical form and sending them my love wherever they may be, not too far away. “

The post was met with an outpouring of love and support, many of the comments expressing solidarity from those also spending their first holiday without a loved one. Keough’s friends also reached out; pal Evan Ross wrote:

“ Missing him. This brought tears to my eyes!! Sending u love sis”

Riley has kept his memory alive via her Instagram, with heartbreaking remembrances and even the debut of a tattoo in his honor. In October, she celebrated what would have been his 28th birthday with a sweet tribute to the “beautiful angel.”

Mom Lisa Marie Presley also remembered her son on his birthday, breaking her silence about his passing. She posted on her own IG page:

“My beautiful beautiful angel,

I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you.

The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day.

I will never be the same.

Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that.

Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy. You were much too good for this world.”

We can’t imagine the pain of celebrating the holiday season missing someone so important — and that pain is echoed all around the world right now. Keeping Benjamin and his family in our thoughts.

