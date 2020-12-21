Amanda Kloots Remembers Late Nick Cordero With Heartbreaking Photo From Last Christmas

Awww…

On Saturday, Amanda Kloots shared an emotional photo of her late husband Nick Cordero beaming with their 1-year-old son Elvis on their first (and last) Christmas spent together. The picture is the latest in a stream of emotional updates from the recent widow, who lost the Broadway star to severe COVID-19 complications in July.

The Ohio native wrote:

“One of my favorite pictures of Nick and Elvis. This was last Christmas. My family flew down to South Carolina and had a very Hallmark style Christmas at the @montagepalmettobluff I’ll never forget it.”

She concluded with a message for readers:

“Hug your loved ones close guys.”

As you may remember, Nick was first hospitalized and in the ICU with the novel virus over the summer, during which his leg was amputated and was placed in a month-long medically induced coma.

Through that difficult and uncertain time, Kloots often took to Instagram to update followers, friends, and family as well as encourage a spirit of hope. At 3 p.m. PST daily, fans and loved ones joined her to dance to Cordero’s inspirational song Live Your Life to show their support for the family during a tough time and send positive vibes the singer’s way.

Now, the fitness instructor continues to open herself up publicly as she embarks on grieving and raising her boy as a single mother. Two weeks ago, she posted an intimate photo of the father-son duo napping, reminiscing:

“A year ago. My boys sleeping together. I loved finding them like this, all snuggled up together napping.”

She also continues to be an outspoken advocate for safety protocols urging everyone to wear a mask and be smart in the face of this global health crisis, explaining:

“I still can’t believe there are people that believe this disease is a hoax, something that won’t happen to them. COVID doesn’t care how old you are or if your a new dad and husband.”

The 38-year-old dancer is set to join the cast of The Talk as a co-host this January after a successful stint of guest appearances. In a gleeful announcement, the TV personality thanked her one-and-only for the fresh start, elaborating:

“To end this year with this news, this special gift is unbelievable. My angel in heaven is certainly looking out for us.”

We soo admire this hard-working momma for continuing to share her story with others who can certainly relate or learn from her tragic experiences of recent months.

We wish Amanda and baby Elvis a magical holiday season!

