Rob Kardashian Looks Fit Celebrating Daughter Dream’s 5th Birthday

Time for another famous Kardashian celebration!

The KarJenner clan loves to go all out for their parties, and it seems that Dream Kardashian’s fifth birthday was no exception. Rob Kardashian’s daughter with Blac Chyna appeared to have an amazing time at her Barbie-themed bash on Wednesday surrounded by family and LOTS of pink.

Rob, AKA Dream Daddy, was looking very trim in an Instagram pic of the party setup, with his newly-minted five-year-old on his shoulders. He captioned the shot:

“Barbie party yay “

Auntie Khloé Kardashian was also in attendance, and shared some snaps with the b-day girl and her cousins Chicago West and True Thompson. The reality star wrote:

“Dreamy Dream is 5 living in a Barbie World “

Unfortunately for us, we’re not likely to see Rob pop up on his family’s new Hulu show — but it seems staying away from TV has been for the best for the 34-year-old. Not only does he seem healthier as a result, but it also allows him to focus on his daughter. In September, a source told Entertainment Tonight:

“Rob has been working on some fun projects and is really mostly focused on Dream. He is keeping things super low-key. … He is very hands-on, involved and super silly as a dad.”

They added:

“He is definitely one of those dads that wants to be part of all of the decision-making and he loves Dream with all of his heart.”

So sweet. No doubt they will both treasure this time together for years to come! Happy Birthday, Dream!

[Image via Judy Eddy/WENN & Rob Kardashian/Instagram]