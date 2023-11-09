Robert Kardashian ‘Wanted To Marry’ Priscilla Presley -- Until THIS Happened!

Robert Kardashian nearly turned Priscilla Presley into Priscilla Kardashian — but there was one thing that he just didn’t want on his plate.

Before Robert married Kris Jenner and ushered in the Kardashian empire with Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob in short order after that, Elvis Presley’s ex-wife nearly took the lawyer’s namesake for herself in the ‘70s! For Jerry Oppenheimer’s 2017 book, The Kardashians: An American Drama, he interviewed close friend of the former couple Joni Migdal, who dished:

“[Robert] wanted to marry her and have children with her. That was definitely his hope, his plan.”

However, Elvis’ lasting control over The Naked Gun star, even beyond their own marriage, often was a touchy subject for the pair. Still, Robert had his eyes set on her — until one evening in particular.

Apparently, the Kardashian patriarch wanted to turn Priscilla “into a domesticated Armenian housewife,” says Migdal, “and that infuriated [her].” Yet she still gave it a shot:

“Priscilla once tried to make dinner for Robert because he kept asking her, so Priscilla said that one night she cooked asparagus, and she made this and she made that, and she went out of her way to make it perfect.”

But guess what? Robert “HATED it,” per the book.

OMG!

“She said that after that meal, he never suggested that she make dinner for him again.”

After that, Priscilla apparently made it clear that marriage just wasn’t in the stars for them, telling him:

“Look, I’m not going to marry anyone until Elvis dies.”

DAMN! Was her cooking really THAT bad that it derailed all consideration of a life together?! LOLz! Honestly, though, we’re ultimately glad it didn’t work out anyway. Or else we wouldn’t have the Kardashian empire we know today!

[Images via Keeping Up with the Kardashians/Peacock, A24/YouTube, & MEGA/WENN]