Tom Parker Celebrates 11th Anniversary With Wife Kelsey Hardwick Amid Terminal Cancer Diagnosis

Amidst even the most difficult challenges, love is always worth celebrating.

On Saturday, Tom Parker of The Wanted proved as much with a heartwarming tribute to his wife, Kelsey Hardwick, in honor of their 11th anniversary. The couple recently revealed that Tom has been diagnosed with a terminal brain tumor, but promised they would keep fighting together.

Related: Tom Releases New Song So Into You As He Battles Stage 4 Brain Cancer

On Instagram, the musician renewed that promise in a sweet post commemorating the milestone. Along with a side-by-side of the pair back in the day and a more current pic with their two beautiful children, he wrote:

“December 2009………11 Years on We met in a nightclub and I fell head over heels in love with you.

It’s been an incredible journey so far, lots of adventures, a whole lotta love and two beautiful kids. Some slight obstacles to overcome but nothing we can’t get through together

I love you so much @being_kelsey”

Kelsey shared a similar photo of the gorgeous family. She captioned her post:

“11 years ago when we were just kids we met and fell in love with another.

Crazy, young, adventurous and a little bit drunk but so in love. This year we have faced the biggest challenge but we have the most important thing and that is each other and our beautiful family. Thomas Parker- you are my strength

Happy anniversary baby

11years of love @tomparkerofficial”

Tom had previously shared an adorable throwback of the duo as young club kids back in June. He reflected:

“I can never not laugh at that second photo From 2010-2020. A lot changed but you never did @being_kelsey”

Related: Kim & Kanye Are Still A Couple, But ‘Very Much Live Separate Lives’

The couple married in 2018 after nine years of dating. In 2019, they welcomed their first child, daughter Aurelia Rose, whom Tom has called “everything worth fighting for.” The singer revealed his cancer diagnosis in October in an interview with OK! magazine. He told the outlet:

“I was in shock. It’s stage 4 glioblastoma and they’ve said it’s terminal. It was a lot to deal with by myself. I still haven’t processed it.”

Weeks later, the family had another reason to celebrate after the devastating announcement. They welcomed their second child, son Bodhi Thomas, in late October, and both Mom and Dad have shared plenty of cute pics of the newborn (including on his very own IG page). Last month, the former boy bander posted a pic of the whole fam with the heart-wrenching caption:

“Is there a love like it?”

It’s clear Tom is a true family man. We continue to keep him in our thoughts and hope for the best in his health battle.

[Image via Tom Parker/Instagram & Cameron Clegg/WENN]