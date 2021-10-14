Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Pleads With Fans To Stop Sending Her That Viral Impersonation Video

One comedian’s impression of Robin Williams has caused quite a stir on social media, but the viral video has also inadvertently stirred up some painful emotions for those still grieving the late actor’s death — including his daughter Zelda Williams.

In case you missed it, actor Jamie Costa shared a video on YouTube Monday titled “ROBIN Test Footage Scene” where he plays Williams on the set of Mork & Mindy, while an actress named Sarah Murphree portrays his co-star Pam Dawber. The clip starts with Robin getting into character in his trailer, but takes a dramatic turn when Dawber reveals that his friend and fellow comedian John Belushi has passed away from a drug overdose.

Take a look at the visual (below):

The impersonator’s impressive performance has since garnered millions of views, with many commenters demanding a biopic starring Costa soon. And while understandably fans of the Good Will Hunting star enjoyed the heartbreaking clip, his daughter did not have the same reaction. Asking followers to stop “spamming” her with it, she wrote on Twitter Tuesday:

“Guys, I’m only saying this because I don’t think it’ll stop until I acknowledge it… please, stop sending me the ‘test footage’. I’ve seen it. Jamie is SUPER talented, this isn’t against him, but y’all spamming me an impression of my late Dad on one of his saddest days is weird.”

Belushi passed away on March 5, 1982 at a popular Los Angeles hotspot, just hours after hanging out with Williams and Robert De Niro. The comedian died of a drug overdose.

So we can only imagine how hard it is to be repeatedly bombarded with what was a difficult moment for her late father. And this isn’t the first time that Zelda has opened up about how tough fans immense love for her late father has been on her. On the sixth anniversary of his death, she actually reminded her followers how it has been “hard for me on regular, good days to remain the person expected to graciously accept the world’s need to share their memories of him and express their condolences for his loss.”

The 32-year-old continued, asking for the space to continue to grieve Williams in peace:

“As I’ve said in the past, while I am constantly touched by all of your boundless continued love for him, some days it can feel a bit like being seen as a roadside memorial — a place, not a person — where people drive past and leave their sentiments to then go about their days comforted their love for him was witnessed. But sometimes, that leaves me emotionally buried under a pile of other’s memories instead of my own. After all, even roses by the truckload still weigh a ton.”

Sending a lot of love and light to Zelda! And please, folks, stop sending this painful video to her.

