Robin Williams' Kids Honor Their Late Dad On 7th Anniversary Of His Death: 'Love You Forever'

Robin Williams’ adult children Zak and Zelda paid tribute to their father on Wednesday for the seventh anniversary of his death. Taking to social media, the actor’s son shared a close-up photo of the Mrs. Doubtfire star with long hair and a beard (below), reflecting:

“Dad, seven years ago today you passed on. The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever.”

Dad, seven years ago today you passed on. The joy and inspiration you brought to the world carries on in your legacy and in your family, friends, and fans you so loved. You lived to bring laughter and to help others. I will be celebrating your memory today. Love you forever. pic.twitter.com/xw2pkO4shZ — Zak Williams (@zakwilliams) August 11, 2021

As fans will remember, the comedian died by suicide in August 2014, one year after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. He was 63 years old at the time.

Sadly, it wasn’t until after his death that his family learned he’d been misdiagnosed and was actually suffering from Lewy Body Dementia, the second most common brain disease following Alzheimer’s, impacting his thinking, memory, and movement. Robin’s wife, Susan, addressed the updated diagnosis in a September interview on The Today Show, explaining how “relieved” she was to learn that the issues her partner had faced “had a name.”

But all these years later, the family still struggles with their loss, which Williams’ daughter Zelda acknowledged, penning a heartfelt message to anyone dealing with similar emotions, writing on Wednesday:

“Sending love out there today to all the folks navigating loss. New, old, the connective tissue of that deeply human pain can be hard to bear, but I find it easier sometimes knowing how many others have felt the same sting. We’re not alone.”

Unfortunately, the 32-year-old was also forced to defend her older brother against a troll complaining about Zak’s word choice while honoring the Dead Poets Society actor earlier in the day.

The Twitter user argued:

“I support Zak and I miss his dad. But #RobinWilliams didn’t just ‘pass on’. He killed himself. If we can’t name the things for what they are, how can we expect to help anyone in future?”

The House Of D actress confronted the naysayer, expressing:

“How about we let people who’ve lost loved ones mourn and verbalize their loss how they feel comfortable? He’s my brother, and his son, and a father in his own right. We’re people too, not just advocates. Please don’t forget that on this often dehumanizing app. Have compassion.”

So well said! Grief is a unique experience for all — especially when a loved one dies unexpectedly and tragically. Nobody should get a say in how others express their sorrow and love for those who have passed away, no matter the circumstances.

See more of the kids’ tributes (below), including a series of emotional quotes that hinted at Zelda’s feelings on the tough day.

Sending love out there today to all the folks navigating loss. New, old, the connective tissue of that deeply human pain can be hard to bear, but I find it easier sometimes knowing how many others have felt the same sting. We’re not alone. X — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) August 11, 2021

“I held her close for only a short time, but after she was gone, I'd see her smile on the face of a perfect stranger and I knew she would be there with me all the rest of my days.” – Brian Andreas — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) August 11, 2021

“Sometimes when I look at you, I feel I'm gazing at a distant star. It's dazzling, but the light is from tens of thousands of years ago. Maybe the star doesn't even exist any more. Yet sometimes that light seems more real to me than anything.” – Haruki Murakami — Zelda Williams (@zeldawilliams) August 11, 2021

Thank you dear sister @zeldawilliams. Well put and could not agree more. Love you and your compassionate noggin! — Zak Williams (@zakwilliams) August 11, 2021

If you or someone you know is in need of help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

