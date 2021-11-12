The Rock Pees In Water Bottles During Workouts?!

Can you smell what The Rock is, uhhh, doing in that water bottle over there? Because if you can smell it, we’re very, very sorry.

Ha!!!

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson opened up to Esquire on Thursday and discussed more details about something he first revealed a few years ago: he pees in water bottles while he’s working out.

Yes, really!

In a new video for the mag (below), The Rock explains that the gyms he works out in often don’t have bathrooms attached to them, and since he likes to stay hydrated while pumping iron, well, inevitably nature ends up calling:

Oooookay then! That’s definitely a new one for us…

The Rock is just built differently than the rest of us. After hearing this, though, we’re not totally sure that’s a good thing! LOLz!!!

Kidding aside, what do U make of The Rock’s pee parties, Perezcious readers?! Sound OFF with your thoughts on the matter down in the comments (below)…

[Image via Esquire/YouTube]