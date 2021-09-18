Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Avoids Jail Time After Violating His Probation With Domestic Violence Arrest

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro won’t be heading to jail.

As you may recall, the Jersey Shore alum violated his probation from a previous domestic violence case with his ex Jenn Harley after getting arrested for another domestic violence situation, this time with his fiancé Saffire Matos. While prosecutors decided not to charge Ronnie for the misdemeanor, there was still a strong possibility at the time that he may have ended up in prison for failing to follow the rules of his probation.

However, it appears the judge has now decided to give the 35-year-old reality star yet another chance. According to People, a Los Angeles judge decided on Friday that his rehab stint will be credited in lieu of jail time, but he will have to attend 26 parenting classes instead. Additionally, a three-year protection order was also put in place for Matos.

Wow…

Following the court hearing, his attorney’s Scott E. Leemon and Leonard Levine told People that they were “happy that the court was satisfied with Ronnie’s completion of in-patient treatment and an Intensive Outpatient Program.” The two continued:

“It is important to highlight that no new charges were filed based upon his arrest. Ronnie has learned a lot through this process about himself and is now happily sober for over 5 months. He has decided to voluntarily continue with his counseling. As we stated in April, Ronnie’s focus right now is on his family and being the best he can be to them.”

Shortly after court, Ortiz-Magro also expressed his thankfulness for how everything turned out in his favor to TMZ. When asked about his plans to return to Jersey Shore: Family Vacation for the fifth season, the television personality didn’t shut down the possibility given his recent verdict:

“Things are working itself out. And, you know, in time, when I’m feeling good about myself [and] feeling like I’m in the best mental health space, then yea. I’m ready to go back.”

MTV and Ronnie previously agreed on him taking a break from the popular reality series following his arrest so he could seek treatment for his mental health issues. We will have to see if the network plans on bringing him back into the fold following this messy situation.

What are your thoughts on the outcome of Ronnie’s legal situation? Do you think they went easy on him? Sound OFF with your reactions in the comments (below).

[Image via WENN]