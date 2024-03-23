Jersey Shore's Angelina Feuding With Wife Of NFL Player She DMed: 'Girl's A Clown'

Angelina Pivarnick is in hot water with an NFL WAG!

In case you aren’t caught up on all the drama, last year the Jersey Shore alum slid into the DMs of New York Jets player Nick Bawden — and it resulted in his wife Alexis Bawden calling Angelina out publicly! In the newest episode of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, though, the 37-year-old is addressing the beef.

She explained in the episode that while attending a football game, she decided to shoot her shot with all the guys on the team:

“At the Jets game, I decided to just DM some of the Jets players. I DMed every one of those f**king guys and they were awesome, but I didn’t know one of them was married.”

Oh no!

HUGE oversight on her part, and we gotta say, it’d be hard to miss his beloved considering the guy’s pinned photos on Instagram are of his wife and kids… We mean, she could’ve just been not paying attention, but that’s an important detail to overlook!

The message Angelina sent Nick was “see u soon” which his wife quickly made a TikTok in response to back in September 2023, where she said:

“I just want to say if you’re a fan of her, she’s weird. That’s weird. You don’t message a married woman’s man you’re going to see him soon after you see his wife go by on the field. Weirdo.”

See that video (below):

In the newest confessional, though, the MTV star called the 27-year-old out — saying she was “so insecure”:

“The girl’s a clown. Whatever the f**k her name is. Her shower curtain means more to me.”

Damn!

And while Alexis hasn’t opened her mouth about Angelina’s comments yet — what she has done is post another TikTok showing herself sitting down with wine and popcorn to enjoy the newest Family Vacation episode.

Oof.

Doesn’t look like this feud is going to come to an end anytime soon… What do U think about all this, Perezcious readers? Let us know (below).

