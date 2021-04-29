Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's GF Had 'Visible Marks' & Called Cops For Arrest Despite Claiming Things Were 'Fine'

It’s becoming more and more clear exactly what went down last week between Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his girlfriend, Saffire Matos.

Now we’re leaning that Matos did actually have “visible marks” on her body when police showed up in the moments prior to Ronnie’s arrest. And not only that, but Matos was the one who called them in the first place.

That’s a notable development for a couple reasons, because as you may recall from our earlier reporting, Saffire took to her Instagram Stories after the incident and claimed that things were “fine” between her and the reality TV star.

Writing a long statement in the aftermath of Ron’s arrest, she loudly decried the “misleading information floating around out there,” and claimed multiple times that things were actually OK:

“Ronnie and I are fine there is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts. I don’t think it’s fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention. Please leave Ron and I alone. You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day. Don’t believe everything you hear or read online. I’d appreciate privacy please. Thanks for all your support.”

Things are much more complicated than that though.

According to TMZ, law enforcement sources are clear on two points: for one, Matos “had visible marks on her body” when they showed up after first being called, suggesting some kind of violent altercation or interaction had allegedly taken place.

Responding cops separated the pair, questioned both, and eventually determined that Ortiz-Magro was the alleged aggressor. The “visible marks” on Matos’ body were reportedly sustained during their alleged altercation, the cops determined, and so it was a clear move for them to slap the cuffs on the Jersey Shore alum.

As to the second point, cop insiders are also adamant that it was Saffire herself who made the call to police that night. The 9-1-1 call reportedly came “after they’d gotten into some type of argument that allegedly got physical.” It’s unclear why she’d downplay the incident afterwards, as she did earlier this week, if she was also the one to allegedly call the cops to begin with.

Since then, Ronnie’s attorney, Scott Leemon, has spoken out about the incident and its aftermath, telling TMZ (below):

“We are still investigating the incident of last week and have not yet received any of the police reports. Therefore, we will continue not to comment while our investigation is still ongoing. As we have all learned in the past, initial reports can be and are often incorrect.”

OK then.

Clearly, between the initial 9-1-1 call and the denial afterwards, this whole situation is fraught with difficulty and a lot of emotion. As the entire investigation continues, we just hope Matos has the emotional and psychological support she needs.

Obviously, we hope for the same regarding Ronnie’s daughter Ariana Sky, too, who was picked up by the reality star’s ex in the hours after the alleged incident first occurred.

Just a tough situation all around…

