Ronnie Ortiz-Magro & Saffire Matos Are OVER One Year After Getting Engaged!

It looks like single Ronnie is back once again.

According to reports, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and his (now-former) fiancée Saffire Matos have decided to end things just one year after they got engaged. What led to the split? A source told The Sun the two “were fighting like crazy in early June, and called it quits by the middle of the month.” Also, the insider noted that Saffire has already “moved out of Ronnie’s home in Los Angeles and back to the east coast in mid-June.”

While the (former) couple have not directly commented on the news, they apparently have unfollowed each other on social media — a tell-tale sign — and even took it a step further by sharing cryptic posts about breakups. Saffire made several TikTok videos back on June 23 referencing an ex, including one captioned:

“Why won’t your ex leave you alone ?”

Huh. We would have assumed at the time that was about a previous boyfriend!

Related: Deena Cortese Calls Out Angelina Pivarnick Over Question Of Cheating On Her Husband

The 30-year-old followed that vid up with another which she captioned:

“Me walking in my house every day thinking a husband will magically appear.”

The message is loud and clear here given what we know now!

Meanwhile, the Jersey Shore star posted plenty as well, reportedly sharing a number of memes about relationships on Instagram Stories last week that read:

“Congratulations to the last person I liked because nobody is hearing that ever again.” “Date someone mature enough to say ‘let’s fix this’ instead of acting childish and ignoring you.”

Yeah. It’s safe to say that these two are over! For now, anyway. Ronnie is known for his on-again, off-again relationships.

As fans may recall, the couple had been together since 2020, and during a romantic picnic on the beach in Los Angeles in June 2021, Ronnie popped the question. But news of their breakup most likely won’t surprise anyone either, as they experienced a ton of ups and downs throughout their relationship. Before they got engaged, Ronnie was arrested on domestic violence charges in El Lay after Saffire called the police on him over an altercation in their home. She reportedly had “visible marks” on her body after the situation. However, she later released a statement to her followers on Instagram to say that the duo were “fine,” adding:

“There is a lot of misleading information floating around out there. With anybody who reached out with concern I appreciate it with all my heart, but everything that’s being portrayed out there are not facts. I don’t think it’s fair that people are using false accusations to gain attention. Please leave Ron and I alone. You don’t know what someone is going through at the end of the day.”

While the MTV star was never charged for the domestic violence incident, he still faced potential prison time as he violated his probation from another domestic violence case — with baby momma Jenn Harley. However, a judge decided not to put Ronnie behind bars since he went to rehab and ordered him to attend 26 parenting classes instead. Furthermore, he was placed under a three-year protection order, meaning he was not allowed to harass or intimidate Saffire during that time.

We guess this couple just was not meant to be! Are you shocked that Ronnie and Saffire split, Perezcious readers? Drop your reactions to the split news in the comments (below).

[Image via Saffire Matos/TikTok, WENN]