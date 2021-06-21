Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Announces He's ENGAGED!

OMG!

It turns out Ronnie Ortiz-Magro wasn’t just celebrating Father’s Day on his recent trip to Disneyland — he was celebrating his ENGAGEMENT! According to People, the Jersey Shore star proposed to Saffire Matos on Saturday, with his family and daughter Ariana there for the big moment!

A source told the outlet:

“Ronnie has been taken this time to work on himself and his daughter. For him, he felt like this right time. They’re both really happy for this next chapter. His health and happiness are what is most important.”

On Monday, Ronnie confirmed the exciting news on Instagram, sharing a pic from the moment “#SheSaidYes”! From the looks of it (below), the 35-year-old dropped down on one knee at a Santa Monica beach with a “Marry Me” sign, red rose petals, and wine set up at the romantic spot! Along with the photo of the huge rock, Jen Harley’s ex gushed:

“I love you Thank you for sticking by my side through thick and thin! Til death do us part!”

Wow!! Look at that stunning ring!

It’s safe to say Ronnie and Saffire were having a much happier time on Saturday than Harley who was arrested for domestic battery and assault with a deadly weapon that same day! While held overnight at the Clark County Detention Center in Nevada on a $5,000 bond, the real estate agent was released on Sunday.

Police are still investigating the incident and have yet to announce the victim involved in this case. While some first speculated it might be Ronnie (given the couple share a house in the Las Vegas area near where Ariana’s momma was arrested), it’s now clear he and their daughter were not around for the alleged moment. After all that the 3-year-old has witnessed in her short life, we’re so glad that’s the case.

As for the newly engaged couple, they’ve experienced their own fair share of legal troubles — despite just linking up last fall! In April, Matos called the cops on her then-boyfriend over an altercation that took place at their LA home. The 29-year-old reportedly had “visible marks” on her body after the alleged domestic violence, but she soon switched courses and told IG followers everything was “fine” despite what was being reported in the news. While Ron was never charged, he may still face jail time because the incident occurred while he remains on probation from a former domestic violence case involving Jen and Ariana in 2019.

Soon after the charges were dropped, TMZ confirmed the MTV personality would be stepping away from Jersey Shore while he works on his mental health and seeks treatment for “psychological issues.” Quite an eventful last few months, if you ask us, but at least it seems to have a happy ending!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you shocked?! Let us know in the comments (below)!

[Image via Ronnie Ortiz-Magro/Instagram]