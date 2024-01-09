Rosamund Pike Wore A Veil At The Golden Globes Because She 'Smashed Up' Her Face In Accident!

Rosamund Pike’s look at the 2024 Golden Globes was both fashion forward AND protective!

If you tuned into the awards show on Sunday night, chances are you saw the Saltburn star dazzling in an all-black Dior gown with a matching Philip Treacy fascinator atop her head. See (below):

So cool! But it sounds like the headpiece wasn’t just for ~fashun~…

While speaking with Variety’s Marc Malkin, she called it “a protective veil for the occasion,” sharing that over the winter holiday, she “smashed up” her money maker:

“I had an accident over Christmas, actually, I had a skiing accident… not what you want knowing you’re coming to the Golden Globes on the 7th of January. On the 26th of December, my face was entirely smashed up and I thought, I need to do something.”

OMG!

She said she’s since recovered from her injury but had already fallen “in love” with the look, and decided to wear it anyway. While inside the Beverly Hilton, she took off the veil.

The 44-year-old dished more details about the skiing incident while speaking with Extra TV, telling the outlet on the red carpet:

“I smashed my face into the snow skiing and I took the skin off my entire chin.”

Ouch!!! Watch (below):

We’re glad she’s okay! She’s a fast healer! And she looked absolutely stunning!

