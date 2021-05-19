Royal Family ‘Livid’ Over Prince Harry’s Comment Comparing Childhood To 'Living In A Zoo'

At this point, there’s no way Prince Harry doesn’t realize his consistent remarks trash talking the royal family are going to make it hard to repair his damaged relationships, but could his latest comments be dismantling a solid (and vital) bond with Queen Elizabeth II?!

It sounds like the Queen was not happy about her grandson’s sit-down interview on Armchair Expert earlier this week, so much so that she actually got her feelings hurt by it! A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday:

“The queen is unimpressed with Harry’s latest interview and found it hurtful. It hasn’t done their relationship any favors.”

Not surprisingly, Prince William and Prince Charles are both “livid too.” Yikes! Archie’s father really seems to be severing ties these days. The most recent comments that have the high-profile fam up in arms center on the 36-year-old’s perspective of his childhood. He dished to Dax Shepard:

“It’s a mix between The Truman Show and living in a zoo. The biggest issue for me was that, being born into it, you inherit the risk. You inherit every element of it without a choice. And because of the way the UK media are, they feel an ownership over you.”

Valid points, but we see why the Brits might be feeling a bit hurt by that admission! It is kinda harsh… Luckily, it seems there is hope between Harry and his grandmother since a second source told the outlet that despite the controversial claims, she “still has a soft spot for Harry.”

As for the estranged men in the fam? Well, they’d like Meghan Markle’s hubby to keep his mouth shut and “discuss” his “opinions” in private. Yeah… So they won’t have to change their ways or “engage” with his critique of the royals! A confidant explained:

“It definitely hasn’t helped with healing the rift.”

Could anything, though? The family is continuing to blame the philanthropist for his poor timing again, too, the insider adding:

“They feel it was thoughtless and irresponsible of Harry to once again shade The Firm so soon after Prince Philip’s death, while the queen is still mourning the death of her husband.”

So… When is the right time for this discussion?! Mourning is a hard journey for everyone, but it doesn’t mean that all other challenging aspects of life get put on hold, unfortunately. Also, Harry spent a majority of the podcast just focusing on explaining his story — which, sure, just so happens to heavily involve The Firm. Topics ranged from mental health to his past partying ways, and he wasn’t bashing The Firm the entire time! Though he did divulge the moment he knew he was ready to quit, sharing:

“I was in my early 20s and I was thinking, ‘I don’t want this job, I don’t want to be here. I don’t want to be doing this.’ Look what it did to my mum. How am I ever going to settle down and have a wife and family, when I know it’s going to happen again?”

It also seems Prince Charles is never going to resolve issues with his youngest son, as before the podcast even dropped, a source told the outlet:

“With the way things are going, Charles may never forgive Harry, which hasn’t gone down well with Elizabeth. Elizabeth is proud of William for taking the dignified approach, unlike Charles, who still hasn’t forgiven Harry for dragging his name through the mud.”

Rough… The divide only seems to be getting wider no matter how hard Harry attempts to fix things. Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

