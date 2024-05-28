Royal Family SCRUBS Prince Harry’s Statement Condemning Racist 'Harassment' Of Meghan Markle From Website!

The royal family is continuing to distance themselves from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle — so much so they’re now erasing the past!

It’s no secret the British family’s official website has undergone several significant changes over the last few months, including demoting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bios! But in a shocking twist, they have now quietly removed a VERY significant statement condemning the “abuse and harassment” the Suits alum received at the start of her romance with the prince.

According to Newsweek over the weekend, The Firm deleted a November 2016 address released by Harry’s communications secretary, in which he confirmed his romance and slammed all the racist hatred being sent the actress’ way. After being preserved on the website (alongside other press releases and official announcements) for years, the statement was removed late last year!

In the statement, his spokesperson said on his behalf (in part):

“His girlfriend, Meghan Markle, has been subject to a wave of abuse and harassment. Some of this has been very public — the smear on the front page of a national newspaper; the racial undertones of comment pieces; and the outright sexism and racism of social media trolls and web article comments. Some of it has been hidden from the public — the nightly legal battles to keep defamatory stories out of papers; her mother having to struggle past photographers in order to get to her front door; the attempts of reporters and photographers to gain illegal entry to her home and the calls to police that followed; the substantial bribes offered by papers to her ex-boyfriend; the bombardment of nearly every friend, co-worker, and loved one in her life.”

It continued:

“Prince Harry is worried about Ms. Markle’s safety and is deeply disappointed that he has not been able to protect her. It is not right that a few months into a relationship with him that Ms. Markle should be subjected to such a storm. He knows commentators will say this is ‘the price she has to pay’ and that ‘this is all part of the game.’ He strongly disagrees. This is not a game — it is her life and his.”

The internet archive site Wayback Machine was able to access this statement on the site on December 3, 2023 — but just one week later on December 10, 2023, it was no longer available! This means it was removed sometime in that timeframe. Wow.

This is pretty shady for several reasons. Obviously, it signals the royal family is doing everything they can to cut ties with the Archewell co-founders! But to delete this important statement of all statements?? It’s not a good look! It’s almost like… they don’t wish to condemn racist harassment of Meghan Markle??

The royals have long been slammed by the Sussexes for mistreating the Duchess — and here they go hiding Harry’s big speech in support of his then-girlfriend!

In his tell-all Spare, the father of two explained how he was advised at this time how “silence is the best option,” but that he pushed to clap back anyway. Unfortunately, “the onslaught continued.” Plus, the statement only made his father and brother, King Charles III and Prince William, “furious,” he dished:

“Because they’d never put out a statement for their girlfriends or wives when they were being harassed.”

And now they’ve deleted it from their official site?? Damn! Guess they really were upset by that statement! Little by little, it’s like they’re trying to erase Harry and Meghan from the royal history books!

