Nickelodeon Drops Adorable Teaser For Rugrats Revival -- The Babies Are BACK!

Your favorite dumb babies are back, y’all!

On Wednesday, Nickelodeon announced it is reuniting the original voice cast of Rugrats for a CG-animated revival of the hit ‘90s show to debut on Paramount+!

Yes, that means the voices behind those beloved adventurous toddlers — Tommy Pickles (E.G. Daily), Chuckie Finster (Nancy Cartwright), Angelica Pickles (Cheryl Chase), Susie Carmichael (Cree Summer) and Phil and Lil DeVille (Kath Soucie) — are all reprising their roles!

According to the network, the upcoming revival won’t stray away from classic Rugrats and “follows the toddlers as they explore the world and beyond from their pint-sized and wildly imaginative point-of-view.” Ch-ch-check out the first teaser (below) to get a taste of what’s to come — and keep an eye out for the revival’s debut, set for later this year!

