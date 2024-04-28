Russell Brand Says He’s Getting Baptized To ‘Leave The Past Behind’ After Multiple SA Allegations & Investigations… Uhhh??

Russell Brand is ready for a rebrand.

On Friday, the disgraced actor took to Instagram to reveal that in an attempt to “leave the past behind,” he’s adopting Christianity and getting baptized. Oh, lord…

He rambled off in a lengthy video:

“This Sunday I’m taking the plunge; I’m getting baptized. At a moment, I’m very curious as to what you who have been baptized feel about it, what your expectations are of the event prior, and what it’s actually like.”

He continued:

“What’s been explained to me is that it’s an opportunity to die and be reborn. An opportunity to leave the past behind and be reborn in Christ’s name, like it says in Galatians that you can live as an enlightened and awakened person.”

Uhhh, yeah, in his case, we don’t think that’s really how it works.

Last September, the 48-year-old was hit with bombshell accusations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse of four women — one of which was underage! In the following months, more horrendous claims kept rolling in and icky old interviews began resurfacing, which did NOT paint him in a good light. MULTIPLE investigations were also launched, so while he may be ready to “leave the past behind,” the law might not be so ready.

See his full video (below):

Thoughts?? Sound OFF in the comments.

