'I Raped Someone': Russell Brand Joked About Assault & Pedophilia In 2013 Interview! Watch!

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

JFC. Ten years before being accused of sexual assault, Russell Brand openly joked about raping and killing a woman. WHAT?!

In a resurfaced 2013 interview with Richard Herring for the Leicester Square Theatre podcast, the Get Him to the Greek star joked about rape and having sex with kids and homeless people. While it has been hastily deleted from YouTube and SoundCloud in the last 24 hours in light of the new allegations against Russell, DailyMail.com managed to secure a copy. In it, Katy Perry‘s ex described himself as a “sex narcissist” while revealing his biggest secret was that he’s “just a bloke from Essex, from a single-parent family [who’s] a pretty comprehensive show-off.” He went on:

“It’s not my extremism that I need to protect, it’s my mundanity … if there’s anything being protected, it’s that.”

He then had the audience gasping when he quipped:

“Oh — and also I raped someone once.”

After a beat, he continued with a grin:

“I killed her after.”

Damn. Richard then chimed in:

“She’ll never tell.”

WHAT THE F**K?!

Elsewhere in the controversial chat, the actor joked about how ancient Greeks would have sex with minors, noting while mimicking NSFW behavior:

“They didn’t mind it, and they was clever, weren’t they? […] I’m f**king a little kid! This is great!”

The 48-year-old continued to joke about adults — such as babysitters — having sex in front of kids, something he said happened to him as a child. This prompted him to suggest he’d have sex with half the women in the audience.

Later when the host tried to get into some serious topics, such as wondering if Russell thought his use of homeless people in his Messiah tour promotion was “exploitative,” the Hop alum met the conversation with equal insensitivity, saying:

“You should have seen what happened after the video.”

Horrifyingly, he mimed having sex with a homeless person and putting out a cigarette on them, furthering:

“Who’s going to care? Who are you going to tell? If society cared, you wouldn’t be homeless.”

Jeez!

Check out clips from the interview (below):

This is so, so messed up! And a really harrowing conversation to hear now that four women have spoken out, accusing him of rape, sexual assault, and sexual and emotional abuse dating from 2006 to 2013. One of them was just 16 at the time, too.

This video really does not help his case…

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

