Russell Brand Facing ANOTHER Criminal Investigation Based On Resurfaced 2018 Allegations!

Russell Brand is facing another investigation.

After police launched a probe into several sexual abuse claims earlier this month, another criminal investigation was opened against the 48-year-old comedian — this time over accusations of harassment and stalking. A spokesperson for the Thames Valley Police in South East England told ABC News on Monday that “in the past two weeks, [we] received new information in relation to harassment and stalking allegations dating back to 2018.” The spokesperson added:

“This information is being investigated; as such it would be inappropriate to comment on an ongoing investigation.”

No more details about the new allegations have been revealed right now. But as we mentioned, Russell is already under investigation by London’s Metropolitan Police after they “received a number of allegations of sexual offenses” following the bombshell report from Channel 4‘s Dispatches and The Sunday Times about the Forgetting Sarah Marshall star.

Multiple women came forward to accuse Russell of raping, sexually assaulting, and emotionally abusing them between 2006 and 2013. Since the initial claims, much more has come out and/or resurfaced in regard to his horrific behavior. And everyone most likely can expect shocking details to further drop as these two investigations move forward.

At this time, there have been no arrests made. Russell also has not reacted to the new investigation. However, he previously denied other allegations against him, suggesting the reports against him were part of a “coordinated media attack.” Still, shocking things just keep coming out… Oof.

If you or someone you know has experienced sexual violence and would like to learn more about resources, consider checking out https://www.rainn.org/resources.

[Image via Russell Brand/Instagram]