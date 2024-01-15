Aww! Ryan Gosling Calls Eva Mendes 'Girl Of My Dreams' In Award Speech!

Nearly 13 years later Ryan Gosling still gets butterflies over his lady!

On Saturday night while accepting the Kirk Douglas Award for Excellence at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, the Barbie actor made sure to take a moment to shout out his longtime partner. In his sweet acceptance speech, the 43-year-old reminded everyone how being an actor introduced him to Eva Mendes — and called her the girl of his dreams! He said:

“Most importantly, I got to meet the girl of my dreams, Eva Mendes, and have two dream children … I dreamed of one day making movies, and now, movies have made my life a dream.”

Aww!

The couple have been together since 2011, when they met while filming The Place Beyond The Pines. They share two little girls — Esmeralda, 9, and Amada, 7 — and despite the private nature of their relationship and family life, they share such a strong bond! Back in May of last year, an insider told US Weekly the two lovebirds are just “as in love today as the first year they were together”:

“She’s his No. 1 fan and loves when he gets to do big movies, like Barbie. Ryan also supports Eva in all her endeavors and just adores her.”

We absolutely love these two. It’s so wonderful they’re getting to live their dream life together! Thoughts, Perezcious readers?

[Image via The View/YouTube/MEGA/WENN]