Insiders Double Down To Deny Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Engagement Rumors -- And Worry If They'll Last At All?!

The rumor mill has been firing off into high-gear for several days now ever since claims came out that Travis Kelce might pop the question to Taylor Swift this coming summer.

But insiders pretty quickly walked back that talk after it first hit the news wire days ago. And now, we have a new report that is walking back those engagement rumors even further — to the point of wondering whether Travis and Taylor can make it through the long-haul together at all! Wait, WHAT??

On Monday morning, TMZ cited an insider who echoed our previous reporting from over the weekend about how the Kansas City Chiefs star and the Eras Tour mega-star aren’t going to get engaged soon. So, to repeat, there is NO engagement planned or in the works between these two right now. Confirmed!

But the TMZ report went even a little further than that. And it is going to leave some fans mightily concerned!! Per that news outlet, some people on the inside of Taylor and Travis’ camps don’t think their relationship will go the distance AT ALL! Like, forget about a summer engagement — they are apparently skeptical these two will last forever no matter if/when they make any potential future move to marriage!

At issue for these insiders is the fact that the duo is still very much in the honeymoon phase of their connection. Sure, we’ve been covering them pretty much non-stop for months now, but their relationship is still in its really early stages. Plus, with both Taylor and Travis experiencing incredibly busy schedules with their careers, it’s really difficult to make a relationship flourish through all that. To that end, TMZ reports that insiders are already wondering whether these two A-listers have the space, time, commitment, and desire to make it past dating and into the more serious parts of a relationship.

Fear not, though, Swfities — it sounds like there is no acute trouble in paradise for the pair right now. Just a lot of overarching concern from insiders about how they might fit into each other’s lives when the dust settles. Which makes sense, we suppose. They are both very busy with their careers and all.

Ultimately, whenever Travis’ season comes to an end amid the Chiefs’ current playoff run, insiders are saying it’ll be on him to join her when she’s out on tour at various times. Things like that will go a long way to prove whether the pair can navigate long distance and hectic work schedules. Until then, those closest to Travis and Taylor simply aren’t going to allow themselves to dream too much about their long-term potential. Prudent, probably. But definitely a bit of a downer if we’re being honest!!

