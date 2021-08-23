Seeing Double?! Ryan Phillippe & Son Deacon Look IDENTICAL In New Vacation Pics!

Taking the term mini-me to a whole new level!

Ryan Phillippe and his 17-year-old son Deacon could not look more alike! To soak up the last few days of summer, the father-son duo hit the mountains for an outdoorsy adventure at the McCauley Warm Springs in Jemez Springs, New Mexico, and their Instagram photo dump has us shook over their similarities.

While the sights were definitely something to see, it’s the men who were the main attraction of the snapshots! Just check out their shirtless selfie (below):

Damn! Could they look more identical?? They even have matching six-packs!

Safe to say Reese Witherspoon and her ex-husband, who share Deacon and 21-year-old Ava, have some of the hardest working genes we’ve ever seen, especially since this isn’t the first time one of their kids has stunned the internet by looking exactly like one of their parents!

First impressions, Perezcious readers? Do you see the similarities?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Ryan Phillippe/Instagram & WENN/Avalon]