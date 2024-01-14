Sofia Vergara Reflects On Public Divorce From Joe Manganiello: ‘I Was Surprised’

Sofia Vergara is looking back on her very public split from Joe Manganiello.

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been six months since the Modern Family star and her husband of seven years announced their divorce… But it sounds like despite how tough it must have been for both of them, for Sofia, the public aspect of it wasn’t actually all that bad.

During an interview on CBS Sunday Morning over the weekend, the 51-year-old reflected on how publicized her separation was:

“You’re out there and people know. That’s part of being a celebrity. I knew it was going to happen. You can’t hide those things.”

Asked how she overcame the lack of privacy, the Griselda star noted that the “press” surrounding it “wasn’t bad.” She explained:

“It wasn’t bad, you know, I have to say the press was very respectful and very nice and I thought that they were going to invent more things — you know how it usually is.”

She added:

“I was surprised and, you know, they kind of just said what it was and that was it.”

It sounds like she was really hunkering down for some drama! But it seemed like things were relatively amicable for the pair.

As far as how she’s doing half a year later, the Hot Pursuit star dished:

“I’ve been, you know, moving on.”

Watch her full interview (below):

As we’ve been reporting, Sofia has found some “amazing chemistry” with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman. As for Joe, he’s found love again with model Caitlin O’Connor.

We’re glad to hear that she’s doing okay. Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Share in the comments down below.

