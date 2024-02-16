Sabrina Carpenter & Barry Keoghan's Rumored Romance Heats Up -- Do Latest Pics Finally Prove It?!

No denying Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan are dating now, right??

The pair just stepped out for a very PDA-filled weekend — days before Valentine’s Day, too! Per photos obtained by E! News on Wednesday, the apparent couple began their weekend last Friday night by going out to dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles. For the romantic occasion, the singer wore a brown leather jacket and mini dress while the actor rocked a black jacket and pants.

After the dinner date, the Saltburn lead packed the car and they headed to Hotel Bel-Air! Fun! They were really making a weekend of it!

The next day, the 31-year-old Oscar nominee was seen carrying a duffel bag as the pair left the hotel, with the Disney Channel alum rocking the same jacket as before. It appears Barry gave her a lift home, since E! claims they later shared a kiss outside of her house in the Hollywood Hills. Aw!

Again on Monday, the couple appeared together for dinner in West Hollywood, where the Nonsense vocalist looked hawt in a black dress with her beau in a red bomber jacket and white t-shirt. After having a meal at Delilah, they kept the good times rolling over at Ysabel. Ch-ch-check out the lovebirds (below)!

They sure make a cute pair! We haven’t seen Barry this happy since he was dancing to Murder on the Dance Floor! (If you know, you know!)

While this seems to be the most obvious sign they are dating, it’s not the first time the A-listers have been spotted together! Speculation has been swirling for months now, especially after they were spotted getting cozy at a Grammys afterparty earlier this month. Look!

It’s believed the duo first met at Paris Fashion Week in September. They were spotted out to dinner for the first time in December — four months after the Banshees of Inisherin alum split from his girlfriend Alyson Kierans, with whom he shares an 18-month-old son, Brando. Barry and Sabrina, 24, were spotted seemingly on another date the next month, as well. So, they’re spending a TON of time together these days. Things are clearly heating up!

If they did all this before Valentine’s, what do you think they got up to on the special day!? Share your thoughts on this possible — make that probable — new couple (below)!

